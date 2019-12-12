How the extreme left can use Joe Biden

Anyone who has followed politics for even the briefest of time has seen that leftists hold honesty in contempt and use lies with abandon to advance their agenda. And by leftists, I include progressives, Democrats, socialists, and liberals, which are the other names the left flies under. The Russian collusion hoax and now the impeachment proceedings are recent examples of the left's use of lies as political weapons. But here's one you haven't heard of. It comes to us courtesy of the New Republic, the premier magazine for liberals. This is worth a quick read as another confirmation point of liberals' inherent dishonesty.

It's story by one Namedosita Nwanevu, a staff writer for the magazine. Nwanevu notes that Joe Biden has suggested to aides that if he's elected in 2020, he'll serve only one term. The left likes this idea on one hand but not on the other. On the like side:

The promise of a single term [for Biden] could, in theory, encourage some Democrats who would prefer a female, minority, and/or younger candidate to back him as the most electable choice against Trump, safe in the knowledge that he would soon be followed by a more compelling president and a more diverse administration.

That makes Biden a "transition figure," a mere means to an end.

But the left is impatient. It doesn't want to wait four years while Joe dithers around in the Oval Office before sailing off into the sunset. It wants power now. What to do? In steps the New Republic to square that circle. Nwanevu writes:

This is why, if elected and sworn in as president at noon on January 20, 2021, Joe Biden should resign by no later than 12:05 pm., transferring the presidency to whichever female, minority, and/or younger vice president he has chosen to succeed him. In those five minutes, Joe Biden will have fully accomplished the primary political goal preoccupying so many Democrats and media elites — kicking Trump out and ensuring a demographic transition in the White House.

Aside from Nwanevu's obsession with group identity over issues and values, what stands out is the man's lack of basic honesty. He would have Biden campaign with a hidden agenda in his heart. To do so, Biden would be running as a complete fraud, a fraud far more despicable than his corrupt dealings with China and the Ukraine. He would be taking votes on a mass scale under false pretenses. He would be a domestic Manchurian candidate. Aside from defeating Trump, Biden's secret object would be to gift the presidency to a minority person who is incapable of winning on his own.

Biden is barely coherent these days, but even he's not stupid enough or that far demented to fall for this scheme. Is he?

And what does floating this idea say about The New Republic? Younger readers might not believe it, but once upon a time, TNR put forth rational and respectable liberal opinions. Now the magazine seems to have descended into NeverTrump madness and is further making a fool of itself with people like Namedosita Nwanevu writing for it.

Image: Kelly Kline via Flickr.