Democrat morality, and how it drives the impeachment push

Inspector General Horowitz delivered his report on Monday, December 9, 2019. It confirmed, among other things, that the spying on Trump campaign by the Obama administration took place. Although Horowitz was apparently unwilling to conclude quite obvious political bias at the origin of said spying, the facts that it articulated speak for themselves.

According to Horowitz, Trump was investigated (spied upon, according to A.G. Barr) by the FBI and Obama DOJ for allegedly wanting to get some dirt on H. Clinton from Russians. That suspicion was reportedly triggered by Papadopoulos's statement "over a glass of wine" that "Russians had some dirt on Clinton." Oddly enough, the sole basis for that allegation, as presented to the FISA court, was a "dossier," ordered and paid for by the Clinton Campaign and DNC, whose author, British spy Steele, collaborated with Russians to fabricate dirt on Trump.

You see, the evil was when candidate Trump was interested in dirt that Russians might have on a Democrat presidential candidate. The good was when a Democrat presidential candidate paid Steele to make Russians produce dirt on Trump that was subsequently used in attempt to derail Trump's campaign and, later, to discredit him as the president. All this, apparently, because the Democrats self-identified as the agents of good and deemed Trump and his Republican allies as the agents of evil.

The above is a fairly typical Democrat "morality" that Ms. Pelosi and Messrs Schiff and Nader seem to subscribe to. It makes imposition of a Democrat-controlled government a moral imperative that overrides and supersedes all other imperatives and values. It also puts the Democrats above the law while at the same time allowing them to portray themselves as uncompromising guardians of the principle that no one is above the law. After all, they seem to believe that they have to be above the law in order to make sure that no one else, in particular, Trump, is.

The asserted necessity of Democrat-controlled government leads to another Democrat invention of an impeachable offense: anything that Trump does that might have a negative impact on electability of a Democrat presidential candidate, actual or future. From that perspective, Trump's attempts to bring presidential hopeful Biden's meddling in Ukraine authorities' anti-corruption efforts to public attention in the U.S. is clearly an impeachable offense, as it sheds serious doubt on Biden's integrity and, as such, decreases his electability in the 2020 presidential race.

(I was a bit surprised that the Impeachment authority of the House overlooked the fact that every time Trump claims credit for any improvement in national security and economic growth, he commits an impeachable offense, because by doing so, he decreases the electability of his current and future Democrat challengers.)

From that perspective, if Trump wins the 2020 presidential election, then it automatically will be an impeachable offense, because, if it happens, it will decrease the electability of his Democrat opponent to zero. So if you want the House kangaroo courts to redo the travesty of justice we are seeing now, then by all means vote Democrat in the 2020 elections.

Here is a word of warning.

If the Democrats are so blatant in abusing their power and breaking the law and rules when they don't have the White House and the Senate, then imagine all the wrongs they will not hesitate to do (and cover up) for their "good cause" after they grab control of the three branches of the U.S. government. (The fourth branch, the professional government, AKA the bureaucracy, appears to be under firm Democrat control.) If you think the "good cause" they claim to be the champions of gives them a mandate to do all such lowly things, then what would make you believe they will not do the same lowly things for a bad cause after they are done with their grab of power?

Our Constitutional Republic has been an exceptionally successful experiment in establishing a powerful and functional government (of the people, by the people, for the people) that despite its might was unable to submit us, free Americans, to its control. Replacing the Republic we have with a Democrat regime that is given a mandate to break the laws and rules for a "good cause" has no safeguards against such submission. It will likely lead to a permanent despotic government similar to other despotic governments that were instituted in the name of "social justice," "protection" of the least advantaged, and such.

You may wish to study the history of the Soviet Union and the atrocities committed there under the dictatorship of its "Dear Leader," Stalin, if you would like to get a glimpse into what some Democrats may have for us in their political plans. After all, if it happened there, then it may happen here. It is worth noting that since the mid-1800s, millions of Russians and ex-Soviets immigrated to America, so a claim that a Soviet-style system of governance cannot be imposed on our society seems baseless. Today's Democrats are making progress towards such a system.

Mark Andrew Dwyer's recent columns are posted at https://federalobserver.com/?s=mark+andrew+dwyer

and at https://canadafreepress.com/members/1/Mark-Andrew-Dwyer/895. Links to his other commentaries can be found here.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.