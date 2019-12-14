Can we finally say goodbye to Colin Kaepernick?

The much-anticipated return of Kaepernick will not happen, as Commissioner Roger Goodell put it:

During a news conference in Irving, Texas, Goodell responded to a reporter's question about the November workout with Kaepernick and how it ultimately fell apart. "This was about creating an opportunity," Goodell said. "We created that opportunity. It was a unique opportunity, an incredible opportunity and he chose not to take it. I understand that. And we've moved on here."

Thank you, Commissioner. I can hear lots of cheering people from coast to coast.

The left will probably explain this as another example of white supremacy. Of course, that won't work with a highly successful African American quarterback like Lamar Johnson of the 12-2 Ravens getting lots of exposure and publicity.

So let's pray that this is the end of the Kaepernick Era in the NFL. He was a pretty good quarterback at one point but turned into an obnoxious peddler of PC ideas that hurt the league, insulted the police, and upset many fans.

