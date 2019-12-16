Comey and Schiff: Tweedle-dee Dum and Tweedle-dee Dee

Well a childish dream is a deathless need

And a noble truth is a sacred creed

They're lying low and they're makin' hay

They seem determined to go all the way

One is a lowdown, sorry old man

The other will stab you where you stand

"I've had too much of your company,"

Says Tweedle-dee Dum to Tweedle-dee Dee

—Bob Dylan

Both James Comey and Adam Schiff appeared on Fox News Sunday to be interviewed by Chris Wallace. Both Comey and Schiff are sorry old men who would stab any opponent in the back and have done so metaphorically.

Wallace could reliably be counted upon not to push either of them very hard. He did a better job than expected but did not press Schiff on the one of the biggest lies revealed in the I.G. Report. Comey was his usual evasive self, admitting he was wrong on a few counts like not supervising his underlings closely enough; he's a buck-passer. He signed three of those FISA warrants. His feigned inability to discern the core of a few of Wallace's questions is classic Comey. He's like Bill Clinton and might quibble over the meaning of the word "is." He is as slick as an oil spill, so confident in his own ability to cleverly dissemble. He claimed to have read the I.G. Report, but that is hard to believe, given his abject cluelessness about what it made abundantly clear. Despite Horowitz's obviously false statement that he did not find any political bias and that there was justifiable predication for the wholesale surveillance of the Trump campaign, the details prove exactly the opposite. It was a partisan hit job from the outset, and Comey was in on it from the ground up.

Trump-hating Schiff embraced every word of the Clinton-commissioned Steele dossier as if it were holy writ when it was clear to any experienced intel agent that it was garbage. Comey almost certainly knew that, too. Schiff fell in love with it as if he had written it himself. He fancies himself a writer; consider his wholly falsified "parody" rendition of President Trump's phone conversation with President Zelensky. His childish dream of taking Trump down is just that: a childish dream.

The most damning omission from Wallace's interview was not pressing Schiff hard enough about the Nunes Memo of February 2018, in which Devin Nunes laid out everything he had learned to date about the FBI's gross abuse of the FISA courts. Schiff promptly released his own memo disavowing the facts in the Nunes Memo. Now we know that everything Nunes wrote was true and that Schiff's memo was, as Mollie Hemingway wrote, riddled with lies. Schiff's egregious and unforgiveable fabrication is that he had seen all the same facts that Nunes had. This is what Wallace failed to mention. Schiff knew that the Nunes Memo was accurate. He chose to foist his own document mocking it upon the public, and the media embraced Schiff's version. Why didn't Wallace ask Schiff about that? Schiff knew that Steele was unreliable, that Carter Page was an asset of the CIA in good standing. He may not have known certain emails were altered or how much exculpatory information was purposefully omitted, but he sure knew that what Nunes had written was true and accurate, given the information available at the time.

How on Earth did Schiff think his lies would not be exposed? Mental illness comes to mind. Like so many of the D.C. denizens, he believes himself to be so much smarter than the American people that he apparently thought he could get away with passing off his big lie, and we, like the media, would believe it. Of course, all the Democrats did believe it, which does not say much for their critical thinking skills. They believe only what they want to believe; they are all in on the "no objective truth" fallacy that undergirds the new social justice thought rules. Even the WaPo has had to admit that the Nunes Memo was far more truthful than Schiff's. The fraudulent Steele dossier was in fact the principal document provided to the FISA court and it was presented as truthful and corroborated. Those were lies. The FISA court was not told that it had been paid for by the Clinton campaign and the DNC. The FISA courts were massively deceived by design. That was provable by February 2018, when Nunes released his memo.

Despite Horowitz's bland "no bias" conclusion, his findings are fatal for the lies of Trump-hating leftists like Schiff and Comey and all their co-conspirators — like Strzok and Page, who never tired of communicating their plans to destroy Trump. They were not alone, but part of the coterie of self-appointed apparatchiks bent on removing Trump from office. This was, as conspiracies go, rather vast. It will be up to A.G. William Barr, whom Comey dismisses, and John Durham to lay out the entire web of treachery that was in fact an attempted coup. Theirs was a childish dream, that they could, in their positions of bureaucratic power, unseat a president they did not like. We have indeed had too much of their bad company. The truth is a noble creed. Horowitz laid it out but could not bring himself to go all the way. Barr and Durham very likely will expose the entire grand plan to overthrow the man sixty-three million people voted for to be their President. President Trump has more supporters than ever now. Nunes' letter to Schiff in the wake of the IG report on Sunday is a barn burner. He writes that Schiff is in need of rehabilitation. Indeed he is; he was still lying to Wallace about what the FBI knew when it used the Steele dossier to gain permission from the FISA court to spy on Page. Surveillance of Page was just a foil to get access to everyone in the campaign and Trump himself. Hopefully Comey and Schiff, Tweedle-dee Dum and Tweedle-dee Dee, will be found guilty of their crimes against this nation and suffer some consequences. "Off with their heads," metaphorically speaking.