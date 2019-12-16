Nadler panics, gets stuck in elevator as protesters shame him over impeachment

This is amusing, even as America devolves into incivility. It's a terrible thing that Americans are polarizing into two antagonistic factions, but that is where we are now. It was the Left that decided to refuse to accept the results of an election that didn't go its way and misbehave in ways ugly and confrontational. For more than three years since the election, grassroots protesters have harassed and tormented the president, his staff, and ordinary Trump-supporters, sometimes violently. If there have been any political leaders on the left urging civility and restraint, their efforts have not been very prominent.

So it's time for "what comes around goes around."

Rep. Jerrold Nadler found himself pursued by catcalling protesters in the Capitol and attempted to escape into a members-only elevator. Alas for him, he didn't seem to know how to push the right buttons to make the elevator door close, and instead found himself comically trapped. A Capitol Police officer attempted to help him, but the doors kept springing back open.

One more thought: Nadler is far less obese than he used to be, thanks to gastric reduction surgery many years ago. Here is his appearance on 1998 during Bill Clinton’s impeachment.



YouTube screen grab.

But it looks as though he is having trouble keeping his comparatively svelte figure, in addition to terrible posture.



Twitter video screen grab.

If I had to guess, I'd say that the stress is getting to him.