Are you ready for Boris Derangement Syndrome?

It did not take long for the left in London to get in line, as we see in this report from over there:

Several hundred noisy protesters marched through central London on Friday to protest against Britain's election result, chanting "Boris Johnson: Not My Prime Minister" and "Boris, Boris, Boris: Out, Out, Out". The protesters, brandishing signs that read "Defy Tory (Conservative) Rule" and "Refugees Welcome", walked at speed from outside Johnson's Downing Street residence to Trafalgar Square and on to the theatre district, blocking traffic and drawing a heavy police presence.

As President Reagan would say, "there you go again.".

The anti-Johnson protests confirm two things about the left.

First, they believe in democracy but only when their guy wins the election.

Second, they will keep on protesting because that's all they know to do.

The left is bankrupt. No ideas or programs. Only protesting and more protesting!

PS: You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.

Image: Boris Johnson via Flickr.