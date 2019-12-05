« WaPo descends into tabloid trash, trying to get maids to embarrass Trump | Nadler blew his big chance in the Judiciary Committee yesterday »
December 5, 2019

Andrew Yang tells the truth on impeachment

By Thomas Lifson

I see Andrew Yang as a bit of a goofball, but at least he is not a lying phony like Kamala Harris. He seems to be having fun running for president, and that is a huge if poorly understood factor in garnering public support (remember how much fun Bernie Sanders had in 2016? He’s not happy now, and he’s getting much les support). And he seems to say what he thinks, rather than what he thinks people want to hear.

Yesterday, he unburdened himself on impeachment, and told the truth in a Rolling Stone podcast.

Leah Barkoukis in TownHall

"I’m pro-impeachment, but this is going to be a loser," he said.

"You need literally dozens of Republican senators to switch sides when the trial starts, which we’ve gotten zero indication is going to happen," Yang added.

 

There is something faintly endearing about a guy who is so unfiltered. There is sometimes also hilarity, as this tweet shows:

 

 

Watch the horrified staffer realize what this looks like and try to do something about it.

Photo credit: Twitter

