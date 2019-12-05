Andrew Yang tells the truth on impeachment

I see Andrew Yang as a bit of a goofball, but at least he is not a lying phony like Kamala Harris. He seems to be having fun running for president, and that is a huge if poorly understood factor in garnering public support (remember how much fun Bernie Sanders had in 2016? He’s not happy now, and he’s getting much les support). And he seems to say what he thinks, rather than what he thinks people want to hear.

Yesterday, he unburdened himself on impeachment, and told the truth in a Rolling Stone podcast.

Leah Barkoukis in TownHall

"I’m pro-impeachment, but this is going to be a loser," he said.

"You need literally dozens of Republican senators to switch sides when the trial starts, which we’ve gotten zero indication is going to happen," Yang added.

While “traditional” Democrats scramble to find the right message, Andrew Yang is scoring with the blunt truth. The ‘Useful Idiots’ Interview with @mtaibbi and @kthalps https://t.co/L2YRKNd9rN pic.twitter.com/i3Xbr7CkTo — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) December 4, 2019

There is something faintly endearing about a guy who is so unfiltered. There is sometimes also hilarity, as this tweet shows:

.⁦@AndrewYang⁩ ended his Manchester office opening by celebrating with whipped cream pic.twitter.com/Ud8byTiFn4 — Christopher Donato (@chrisdonato04) December 3, 2019

Watch the horrified staffer realize what this looks like and try to do something about it.

Photo credit: Twitter