WaPo descends into tabloid trash, trying to get maids to embarrass Trump

Trump loved Tic Tacs. But not an arbitrary amount. He wanted, in his bedroom bureau at all times, two full containers of white Tic Tacs and one container that was half full. The same rule applied to the Bronx Colors-brand face makeup from Switzerland that Trump slathered on — two full containers, one half full — even if it meant the housekeepers had to regularly bring new shirts from the pro shop because of the rust-colored stains on the collars. A special washing machine in the laundry room was reserved for his wife Melania Trump’s clothing.

Donald Trump liked Irish Spring bar soap in his shower. But his housekeepers quickly learned not to throw out his soap even if it had worn down to the tiniest sliver: Trump decided when he wanted something discarded. When that happened, with clothes or newspapers, he would toss them on the floor.

and this:

Trump rarely shied away from his staff. He was particular about every aspect of his clubs’ appearance: from the carpets to the chandeliers to the art on the walls. During his visits, he perpetually scanned for flaws — swiping a finger along a picture frame to check for dust; eyeing the shine on a crystal chandelier. Gabriel Sedano, a Mexican immigrant on the maintenance staff at Bedminster, recalled hanging portraits — many of Trump — around the club, with Trump at his side. “I carried the paintings,” Sedano said. “He said where he wanted them.”

Banal and boring. Having covered billionaires for Forbes magazine many years ago, it's all typical billionaire behavior. They are a fastidious bunch, and often cheap-skatey, although in this piece the illegals noted that Trump was quite kind and generous with tips to them.

It's not just my experience as a reporter about billionaire behavior, either. One of my relatives used to work as a "detailer" for corporate jets, putting on a black bunny suit to act as glorified maids and carwash attendants to clean corporate jets, inside and out. They rubbed and scrubbed to the most spotless finish, proud of their eagle eyes on the matter, because corporate clients who ride in corporate jets like their jets to be eat-off-the-floor clean. Again, it's how they are. And she actually thought the job was fun.

In other words, nothing to see here, move along. They all act like that. Why is this news?

The purpose of the long windy piece is to embarass Trump. They're trying what the California far left did on Meg Whitman who ran for governor in 2010, bringing up tales of illegal maids to knock out a political opponent. It worked in California.

But that was when there was still such a thing as shame for being an illegal immigrant and people on both sides of the aisle, however symbolically, still believed the U.S. should have borders.

The Post attempts to justify its piece by saying they're just writing this to expose Trump's hypocrisy for hiring illegals instead of being in favor of illegal immigration, given that his company has apparently employed illegals, which is pretty common in the hotel industry.

It piously speaks of how Trump's election to president "upended their lives." It trots out two illegal workers, one of whom has somehow had no trouble making herself legal based on having an anchor baby as her sponsor in an impressive gaming of the system. But she and the others are all convinced that Trump owes them amnesty anyway.

“The only thing we want is to have these rights like every person who lives here,” said Margarita Cruz, who worked for Trump at his Westchester club for eight years. “To have insurance, to have benefits. And more than anything, to remove the fear — that at any moment we could be deported — from our lives.” See, we're the bad guys, somehow we "made" this woman emigrate from her homeland illegally and now we need to make it right for them. It's obnoxious as heck, an amazing sense of entitlement. Why again, should people who've blatantly broken immigration law get any sort of amnesty? Why should they get it first, well ahead of normal people who are legally waiting in line? They aren't assets to this country -- they have no skills, no education and no gratitude. But to them, U.S. citizenship isn't a privilege, it's an entitlement, it's something owed, it's a bill that's due, and the rest of us, who've made this country what it is, are somehow depriving them. These people not only don't deserve amnesty, they actually deserve to be thrown out. The Post implicitly notes that they are leftists who are repelled by being around Republicans, especially if they talk about abortion or gay marriage: “I didn’t feel comfortable working over there. That atmosphere. A lot of conservative people talking about abortion or gay marriage,” said the former employee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he didn’t want to jeopardize his relationships at the club. “I got kind of tired of all these anti-immigration [events].” Ahem. Well, it looks like the agenda extends well beyond just Trump. Here's an interesting kicker: