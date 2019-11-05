We need a superhero to fix the problem

One of America's greatest achievements has been the constant, accelerated development of medical technology for the advancement of health care for use around the world. Doctors now employ wide-ranging technologies to "see" things and administer modalities to achieve cures never before possible. Medical practitioners even in the most remote corners of the globe can use the internet to leverage many of these achievements.

But with all of our instruments to now "see" things in the medical realm undetectable before with the naked eye, we as an advanced, highly educated population are failing to see a cancer in America that's metastasizing and threatens us all. Those on the right of the political spectrum recognize and yearn for a cure, while others on the left embrace with their distorted vision a socialistic goal they believe will ensure the betterment of society. This philosophical chasm has resulted in a dangerous paralysis.

From a conservative viewpoint, this division prevents any chance of eradication of the root cause of a growing societal threat. It's the cancer found in most of our major cities, especially those with Democrat mayors and sanctuary declarations. The symptoms are clear: disrespect for the rule of law, disdain for law enforcement, no moral obligation of residents to play by the rules, and the increasing entitlement mentality for free stuff. This cancer is eating away at our nation.

While America proudly clings to its technological advancements, there's little to be proud of when it comes to the social ills plaguing our large metropolitan areas — homelessness, substandard housing, crime, racial strife, disenchantment with our political system, and lack of hope that the future will be better, to name a few. Who's to blame? One might start with the mayors of Detroit decades ago who practiced broad-daylight graft and corruption, stealing from residents of all colors.

One might also surmise that this pattern for theft has been the playbook for today's officeholders, especially Democrats, who rule large cities for their own greed without regard for the welfare of their citizenry or fear of legal retribution. Making unachievable campaign promises, denigrating the character of political opponents, and doing little to improve the urban quality of life have worked well for the Left while filling the coffers of those in charge. San Francisco, a primary example of a once beautiful, safe city that attracts thousands of tourists each year, has become a symbolic outhouse overrun by homeless, drug-addicted dropouts. And all of this in the backyard of the speaker of the House of Representatives, who believes that fabricating impeachment charges against President Trump far exceeds the importance of enhancing the lives of her own constituents.

How will this blight, not only for the Bay Area, but for other cities as well, get resolved? It won't until the voters in these cities understand how the incumbent politicians are leading residents astray. The difficulty is finding a way to counter the political machines and force them from office. Term limits, if enacted, would help, but the very people impacted are the ones who must initiate the change of congressional terms. The chances are slim. It's similar to the old adage of hiring the fox to guard the henhouse. The chickens will suffer identical consequences to what many helpless, cowering electorates are currently experiencing when rotely pulling the voting machine lever every two years.

The country's only salvation from ruin may be in the timely discovery of a cure for political myopia. Unfortunately, it will be impossible for this cure to be technology-based. It's going to take a political superhero.