Tulsi Gabbard: The best of the hopeless Democrats

The war of words between Hillary Clinton and Tulsi Gabbard is oddly interesting, bordering on instructive and threatening to go entertaining. Everybody everywhere wants to see Hillary get it but good, and Tulsi would be the heroine in such a script.

Though philosophically coming from the same place, the two differ widely in attitude toward the electorate. It's the difference between one who thinks of us as insects and one who sees us as voters. Hillary wants to squash us flat. Tulsi wants to love us to death with a serious look on her face.

You can't but admire Tulsi's fortitude. She takes on Clinton in a way only Donald Trump and perhaps Seth Rich have dared, going after Hillary's "failed record" in foreign policy as SecState. "I will lead with a robust, positive foreign policy based on diplomacy and cooperation rather than confrontation and conflict," says she, without detailing how you make peace with somebody who seriously wants you dead. Diplomacy works only when everybody involved wants peace, and that's clearly not the case with jihadis.

Tulsi apparently longs for the peace and faux sophistication of Europe. Foreign policy can be robust only when backed by arms and a demonstrated willingness to use them. Europe has had peace since WWII only because U.S. arms faced down a voracious Russia. Tulsi's failure to recognize that fact disqualifies her as a presidential candidate on foreign policy grounds. Her other policy failings are those of all leftists.

Still, it would be curious to see a Democrat in high office who wanted to do something other than ruining the country while making herself fabulously wealthy. It would also be contradictory to all recent experience with Democrat presidents and veeps, who enter office with a few grand in their bank accounts but leave with tens of millions.

It would certainly be a relief to see a nice-looking, courteous Democrat in a debate instead of the snarling, sneering, twisted-with-hatred faces of The Platoon who want the job. If just for her manners and mien, we favor Tulsi over the rest of the Idiot Left as the Dem candidate with no chance of beating Donald Trump in 2020.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.