Sharpton is doing great in the Trump economy

Here we go again. Al Sharpton, the self-appointed spokesman for anyone with a grievence, is doing quite well in this Trump economy.

This is from The New York Post:

The Rev. Al Sharpton raked in $1,046,948 from his own charity last year, according to National Action Network’s latest tax filings obtained by The Post. Sharpton got a $324,000 salary -- 32% higher than his 2017 pay -- in addition to a $159,596 bonus and $563,352 in “other compensation.” The Harlem-based nonprofit -- which Sharpton controls as president and CEO -- said the extra cash was to make up for the years from 2004 to 2017 when he didn’t get his full pay. NAN said it hired an executive compensation firm that determined the good reverend was owed $1.252 million -- but he was generously willing to take $500,000 less. Sharpton and the nonprofit’s board also agreed “he has now been fully compensated for all the years he was underpaid and received no bonus,” the NAN statement said.

Okay. I guess that Sharpton and his employer have settled accounts.

In other words, no more working for nothing. I guess that Sharpton has a mortgage, a car payment, a clothing store credit card, lady friends with high expectations, and the Obamas to keep up with.

Of course, I don't care if Sharpton makes a million or two.

At the same time, it reminds me of one my late father's lines: "Why do these leftists like to live so well"?

Yes, this "reverend" lives, travels and sleeps first class. Great gig!

