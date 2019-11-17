Truly the party of Harvey Weinstein: Democrats go vile -- and sexist -- against Rep. Elise Stefanik

Democrats are always yelling about sexism. Pay no attention to the sorry reality that Harvey Weinstein and pretty much every sad sack caught up in the #MeToo scandal was a Democrat, and a lot of them very connected Democrats.

They're also all about hurling middle fingers and moving the general discourse downward. A look at this video of Rep. Rashida Tlaib is proof of that, assuming you can't stand to take a gander at her explosive profanity.

So now we have Democrats pulling the same stunts they're famous for, only this time projecting them out onto a Republican who threatens their rice bowl. They're not just acting out the behavior they denounce, they are also falsely and dishonestly trying to pin the doings they denounced onto her.

Here's the Washington Post's account of the young but effective Republican woman now in their crosshairs, Elise Stephanik:

The New York lawmaker has emerged as one of Trump’s most reliable allies on the House Intelligence Committee, an outspoken critic of panel Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) and one of the GOP’s most effective messengers as it seeks to undermine the Democratic-led probe. Early in Friday’s hearing with former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, Stefanik sought to make a point by speaking up during a period of questioning reserved for Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) and his counsel under rules that passed the House on a party-line vote last month. “The gentlewoman will suspend,” Schiff said. “You are not recognized.” “What is the interruption for this time?” she shot back in an exchange calculated to underscore Republican objections to a process controlled by Democrats. “This is the fifth time you have interrupted members of Congress, duly elected members of Congress.” Her performance Friday caught Trump’s attention: In remarks at the White House before the hearing ended, Trump lamented to reporters that “certain very talented people weren’t even allowed to ask questions,” a reference to Stefanik — though she actually asked numerous questions later in the hearing. Trump also retweeted a video clip posted to Stefanik’s account showing the exchange with Schiff.

Stefanik isn't even a conservative, she's actually a Republican moderate, but that doesn't stop Democrats when the final target is Donald Trump.

But Stefanik, a young congresswoman from New York, is easier to take down than an impervious President Trump, who's pretty much Lucifer to them. Stefanik, they calculate, is easier.

To stop Stefanik, they're wheeling out some really disgusting things, showing everyone "who they are" as the Dems themselves might put it.

First, we have a phony Photoshop, cooked up in some Democrat basement by some jackass who wanted to make Stefanik look just like Rashida Tlaib.

Here's is what Twitchy has screengrabbed from the Twitter platform, as the Photoshops have since been deleted. This picture below that so many leftists were passing around is completely fake:

Twitchy has some excellent commentary about that here.

Second, we have a slew of sexist language directed at her. Instead of opposing what the Republican moderate says, they're attacking her as a woman, with the pejorative hashtag #trashyStefanik particularly prominent.

Trashy of course is not a phrase that is employed by men. It's a word that's used interchangeably with "low class" or "slut," amounting to a sort of slut-shaming from the very leftists who claim to denounce the practice. Calling her low-class in that veiled way of theirs, is just as hideous. Stefanik is from upstate New York, so she's not part of the big city. That makes her deplorable. That makes her "trash." Drag a hundred-dollar-bill through a trailer park... as one prominent Democrat once put it many years ago.

This one's from George Conway, the rabidly #NeverTrump lawyer who treats his wife, Kellyanne Conway, so rudely in public.

The rest of the lefties are cheering #trashyStefanik as their genius Twitter handle.

It looks like sexism to me, and it sure as heck looked like sexism to Stefanik, too. She bit back at the clown and gave him a wedgie. The rest of the Twitter mob, too:

And for you @gtconway3d - the one thing I’ve NEVER been called in my life is TRASH.



You need serious help. My opponent Taxin’ Tedra can have your sick mysogynist support. — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 16, 2019

Power Line points out that this string of dirty tricks and assorted sexisms rolling out of the woodwork are a sign of a party that finds Stefanik threatening, and that they want her gone. They have an important piece on how the fundraising has been stepped up against Stefanik's opponent in 2020 and why it's important for Republicans to step up to the plate to help her.

A party that would stoop to cheap sexism and dirty photoshops doesn't really have an argument, does it? But the crazy effort to unseat Stefanik, by any means necessary, calls for a big Republican surprise for them. Read the whole thing here.

Image credit: Twitter screen shot