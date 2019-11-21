MSNBC Dem debate moderators pushed impeachment and hard left policies

The Democrats might want to rethink their choice of presidential debate sponsors. Last night's debate on MSNBC featured moderators pushing far-left issues that may please the base but drive away the centrist voters who hold the balance of power.

Rachel Maddow, the cable channel's biggest star, repeatedly brought up impeachment, an issue that has little appeal beyond the fever swamps, one that the candidates have not been enthusiastic about pushing.

Grabien has put together a compilation video of the far-left tenor of many of the questions.

Partial transcript of Maddow's questions via Grabien:

"Sen. Warren, you have said already that you've seen enough to convict the president and remove him from office," Maddow said. "You and four of your colleagues on this stage tonight who are also U.S. senators may soon have to take that vote. Will you try to convince your Republican colleagues in the Senate to vote the same way? And if so, how?" (snip) "Senator Klobuchar, you've said you support the impeachment inquiry but you want to wait for a Senate trial to hear the evidence and make a decision about convicting the president," Maddow began. "After the bombshell testimony of Ambassador Sondland today, has that view changed for you?" (snip) (to Biden) "Would you support a potential criminal investigation into President Trump after he leaves office even if you thought it might further inflame the country's divisions?" she asked, hopefully. (snip) "Sen. Warren, I'm going to push you on this a little bit for a specific answer to the question," Rachel Maddow began another question: "Governor John Bel Edwards in Louisiana is an anti-abortion governor who has signed abortion restrictions in Louisiana. Is there room for him in the Democratic Party with those politics?"

The Democrats shamefully refused the offer of Fox News to host a presidential debate, apparently on the theory that probing questions from a network they identify as conservative would cause them discomfort. But in terms of impact on the voters in November, an ability to speak to issues beyond those obsessing the far left would be far more helpful to them than the leftist goading coming from MSNBC anchors.

Photo credit: Grabien screen grab.