Michael Bloomberg's got this amazing talent for insulting voters

With millions to shell out for ads, Michael Bloomberg sure has an amazing way of motivating voters to not want to vote for him.

Here's his big rollout ad, played ad nauseum, in California:

Transcript, cue electronic music: "He could've just been the middle class kid who made good. Mike Bloomberg became the guy who did good. After building a business that created thousands of jobs, he took charge of a city still reeling from 9/11. A three-term mayor who helped bring it back from the ashes, bring jobs and thousands of affordable housing units..."

Stop, Bloomie. Stop right there. Since when does being middle class exclude doing good? Since when does being anything exclude doing good? Apparently all those charity donations and volunteer hours that middle-class America puts in counts for nothing. Who the heck calls billionaire Mike Bloomberg 'the guy who did good' as if all us other deplorables out here are somehow incapable of that because we didn't make $55 billion like he did? Apparently anyone who's just middle class who made good has nothing special going on compared to ... Bloomberg, who seems to confuse his quest for money and then power with actual virtue. Never mind all that charity we donated to and all those soup kitchens we un-good ladled at. When was the last time you saw Mike doing any of that, by the way?

He must have been hearing from people because now his website has since changed the transcript of hideous introduction to:

Transcript, cue soulful piano music... He started as a middle class kid who had to work his way through college. Then built a business from a single room to a global entity, creating tens of thousands of good-paying jobs along the way. He could have stopped there, but when New York suffered the terrible tragedy of 9/11, he took charge, becoming a three-term mayor who brought his city back from the ashes, and brought back jobs and hope with it, creating tens of thousands of affordable housing units...

Even that one's dishonest. Those of us in New York recall very well that Rudy Giuliani was mayor during those 3.67 dreadful months, the months when those hideous 9/11 pictures he's trying to make political capital from now first came out. Election day in New York for his run for mayor was on ... 9/11. They canceled that date and held it later due to the circumstances. So much for his claim in both instances to paint himself as the hero coming to the rescue of New York, that honor belongs to Rudy Giuliani. The only reason he became mayor at all, running as a Republican, was because the slot was empty and the rabid leftist running on the Democrat side was so much worse.

Rescuing hero? No, he planned to be mayor a lot earlier than that. A lot had been cleared out and a lot of the most acute work get done by the time Bloomberg took office on Jan. 1, 2002. Sure, he had a rebuilding role, but everyone still wants to know why the heck it took more than a decade instead of the much shorter span of time it took to build the towers the first time. Mr. Bureaucrat made sure the time extended. And while he was stealing salt shakers off tables in New Yorkers' diners, preparations for Hurricane Sandy -- or any hurricane -- never got made. He's got that on his mayoral record, too, but he doesn't mention it.

Not exactly the guy you want running things, given his micromanager obsessions -- no Big Gulps, no trans-fats, count every calorie and his serious absence of priorities.

When gets us into his real contempt for the little guy, here's another one from him and it's a doozy:

“When we raise taxes on the poor, it’s good because then the poor will live longer because they can’t afford as many things that kill them.”

~Nanny State Mayor Bloomberg pic.twitter.com/23p443ieg4 — Rob O'Donnell (@odonnell_r) November 28, 2019

Hear that? He not only markets himself to voters as Mister Virtue over all us deplorables, he really does consider us deplorables indeed with this one. We deplorables can't be permitted to have extra spending money from taxes that are too low because we might start spending it on booze and cigarettes. This would be bad for our health, this would be bad for our virtue. This sounds like something Scrooge might say. I know I've read it someplace like Dickens.

Seriously, what kind of lunatic logic is this? it's all for our own good that we have excessive taxation? To save us from ourselves? Better to eliminate all choice in spending, all rainy day funds and give it to government, which knows what's best for us better than we ourselves do? This is beyond patronizing, it's absolutely disgusting. And notice that he's doing his little ditty on a stage with International Monetary Fund chief Cristine Lagard, a French socialist who like all IMF socialists is actually reviled around the world for all of her IMF austerity plans. Blech.

Had enough? There's also this:

Bloomberg claims US needs immigrants to 'improve our culture'https://t.co/QT6JDE7qoS — ❌Joe FreedomLover❌🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@JoeFreedomLove) November 29, 2019

He says we need improving because we aren't good enough, much the same way Barack Obama said we were a great country but we badly needed transforming. Wheel in all the zero-skill poor with neither basic toilet nor reading skills from the third world and we'll somehow be better than we are now, we need them to fix us since we are so unacceptable otherwise.

What do I read from this pattern of crap? That Bloomberg has nothing but contempt for Americans who haven't made as much money as he has. He's made his pile and now he wants to tax you for your own good to make sure you don't make yours. He's kind of an anti-Trump, in that President Trump always speaks of wanting to lift people up and never, never belittles Americans' dreams of bettering themselves, he makes it easier for them and cripes, he never puts down little guys. Call him Drawbridge Mike. He's got his, and now money isn't important. And anyone who's stupid enough to vote for such a person would surely deserve all the contempt and penury that he's without a doubt going to get.