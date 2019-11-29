As Trump flew over Asia, Hong Kongers on land waved Trump's 'Rocky' pictures and the American flag

Whodathunk it? President Trump's little laser pointer trick on the press, posting a Photoshop of himself as "Rocky" to tweak those pompous clowns, had a knock-on effect 8,140 miles away.

As President Trump flew overhead to Afghanistan to cheer the U.S. troops there, Hong Kong's locals waved the "Rocky" picture as their own emblem of victory, identifying easily with Trump's fighter image.

They also waved thousands of American flags and sang The Star-Spangled Banner, too, in what was billed as a Thanksgiving for America rally.

Here's the New York Post:

President Trump is Hong Kong's sudden hero. Hours after he signed two bills to support human rights in Hong Kong, angering Chinese government officials, pro-democracy protesters in the beleaguered city held a "Thanksgiving Rally" Thursday night to commend him for taking the action. And front and center at the rally were printouts of the president's Wednesday tweet showing his head on Rocky Balboa's chiseled body. "Fight for freedom, stand with Hong Kong," thousands of protestors chanted in a public square as they waved American flags and held up copies of the photo composite.

Here's The Hill, which left out the uncomfortable-for-the-Left part about the Trump pictures:

Thousands of Hong Kong residents took to the streets of the city on Thursday for a "Thanksgiving" rally after President Trump signed a bill in support of pro-democracy protesters. The demonstrations began hours after Trump signed the legislation, with some participants draped in U.S. flags as they celebrated the show of support from the administration. "The rationale for us having this rally is to show our gratitude and thank the U.S Congress and also President Trump for passing the bill," 23-year-old Sunny Cheung told Reuters. "We are really grateful about that and we really appreciate the effort made by Americans who support Hong Kong, who stand with Hong Kong, who do not choose to side with Beijing."

Here's the fun stuff:

Hong Kong celebrated America today. Thank you to President Trump for supporting their brave march for freedom. pic.twitter.com/BuNR0iAxGM — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 29, 2019

I initially thought this photo from Hong Kong was doctored. It’s real. What a time to be alive. pic.twitter.com/63f0UIfBug — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) November 29, 2019

President Trump had just signed the bipartisan Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act signaling his and America's support for the Hong Kongers and their tremendous freedom struggle against ChiCom totalitarian rule. The Hong Kongers took the amusing Photoshop to heart, and while we laughed over here at the media's frenzied reaction, for them, it was serious stuff, even as they are sophisticated people and knew that it was a Photoshop.

What it shows us is that in an era when woke leftists have multiplied, and done all they can to tear down and disrespect the American flag, people on the sharp end elsewhere see things differently. Unlike the local leftists, they still love America, and they still see its shining light as something to emulate. How small and rat-like it makes creeps like Colin Kaepernick, the illegals who invade America waving the Honduran flag and flashing the middle finger, the petty homeowners associations and blue city governments who order takedowns of U.S. flags, the ICE protesters who rip it down by force and hoist Mexican flags in its place, and the Harvard faculty lounge look in comparison! How hideous it makes Barack Obama look, back when he was refusing to wear the American flag on his lapel and walking around with books called The Post-American World. These are the people who are out of touch, so yesterday — and their real aim stands naked for all to see now that Hong Kongers have taken the spotlight: destroying America, same as the ChiComs want to do. Like the ChiComs, they're all socialists.

And the freedom-loving Hong Kongers are not. Their Trump picture–waving in the midst of their battle with the Chicoms stands as a happy fighter image that inspires them to keep fighting.

It also makes the ChiComs spitting mad, which is probably something they meant to do.

It's a thing of beauty. Who knew such an amusing Photoshop could have such a stellar worldwide chain reaction? Go, Hong Kong!

