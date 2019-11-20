Kaepernick, impeachment, gang violence: A few observations

Colin Kaepernick finally ticked off even Stephen A. Smith, who (finally) sees through the nonsense. "Kaepernick doesn't want to play, he wants to be a martyr."

Twenty-four teams sent reps to watch Kaepernick work out at the Falcons' state-of-the-art facility with pro video and operators. Three hours before it was to start, Kaepernick changed the venue to a high school field an hour away. Wants his own receivers. Wants to do the videos himself. Refuses to execute a standard NFL hold-harmless agreement, instead sending along his own inadequate and unacceptable agreement.

When the black Stephen A. says it, the black world can accept that it's not racism, and the NFL can get Kaepernick off its back. Free at last! One imagines that even the groveling social justice sportswriters have had their fill of this guy. Max Kellerman, ever eager to separate himself from the pack, will probably hang in there with Kaepernick, helping him feel sorry for himself.

Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.), on Chris Matthews's gasbag show Hardball, was talking when someone cut a loud, juicy fart. Everyone in sight denied responsibility, including Swalwell, but online commenters have their own opinions:

barefooted_rascal: That was subtle.

Harry: Have they blamed Trump yet?

Fast Otto Mobeel: That was my therapy cow that farted.

phillie_fan62: The Dems have Spartacus, now Fartacus!

Mark Campbell: Finally some fresh air on MSNBC.

M.TWAIN11: We found the whistleblower.

SaguaroJack49: This guy really does need to stop tooting his own horn.

Banned on the run: He schiffed his pants.

Mungo-1: Eskimos in igloos are laughing at him.

Maximus: We need an investigation.

Gropenmore: This is gonna follow him around like a bad smell.

California needs to declare one of its cities a Gang Sanctuary and invite gangs to settle there. Then they can kill each other off and leave the rest of us alone. You know, Bloods and Crips and Hmong and MS-13 and the Irish and the various Mexican factions and the Eastern Europeans and the Chinese and everybody from Chicago's South Side. They can earn their tough guy chops on each other and quit shooting little girls and babies in the crib and old ladies on the front porch.

