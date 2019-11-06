In a huge, shocking story, a career diplomat was fired

Most of the media is giving huge coverage that a seemingly blameless career diplomat was fired by an evil President. Her thoughts on foreign policy should never be questioned. I think it would be fantastic if every time a career diplomat was fired for disagreeing with a President that we have impeachment hearings, since so far, the only thing we have seen is disagreements on policies, not any evidence of high crimes or misdemeanors.

Did Obama ever fire anyone Bush appointed? Where were the Congressional hearings and media coverage?

I almost teared up when I read the paragraph in the following AP article that “the emotion behind her nine hours of testimony was evident,” and she was worried about her pension and her job. I thought a diplomat was supposed to be worried about what was good for the American people. Maybe we should take up a collection for her.

Somehow during the Obama/Biden/Hillary/Kerry eight years we never heard of journalists, career diplomats, FBI, Justice, intelligence agencies and other Democrats being concerned at all about any of Obama’s foreign policies:

They were not concerned when Obama reneged on a commitment to put in missile defense shields in Poland and the Czech Republic to appease Russia.

Not concerned when Obama said he would be flexible with Russia if he was reelected.

Not concerned when Obama refused to give Ukraine defensive weapons when they were attacked by Russia.

Not concerned when Obama didn’t enforce his fictional red line in Syria.

Not concerned when Obama/Kerry assigned responsibility to monitor Assad’s chemical weapons to Putin.

Not concerned when Obama gave the tyrants in Iran, who spread terrorism around the World and pledge death to America and death to Israel, over $100 billion.

Not concerned when Obama paid $1.8 billion in cash to the Iranian tyrants in unmarked bills.

Not concerned when Biden’s son got huge kickbacks from a corrupt Ukrainian company and also got money from China and Romania. Not concerned when Biden/Obama threatened to cut off over a billion dollars in aid if they didn’t fire a prosecutor who was investigating the company that paid Biden’s son.

And not concerned at all that Ukraine colluded with Democrats to destroy Trump and elect Hillary in 2016.

But they became very concerned and Trump was dangerous on foreign policy and should be impeached because he wanted to abide by a 1999 agreement with Ukraine to investigate the clear corruption of Biden and the DNC with Crowdstrike,

There is no doubt that most of the career diplomats and bureaucrats lean to the left and their goal is to get rid of Trump no matter how much they have to lie.

Former US envoy says she was warned she was being targeted The emotion behind her nine hours of testimony was evident. At one point, when Yovanovitch returned from a short break, one of her questioners told her, “We understand this is a difficult and emotional topic.” Yovanovitch told investigators that she was shocked to learn Trump had called her “bad news” in the phone call, adding that she felt threatened and perplexed by his remark that she was “going to go through some things.” The diplomat added that she worried that her job and pension could be at risk but that “so far,” she wasn’t concerned about her personal safety although “a number of my friends are very concerned.”

Somehow the media and other Democrats aren’t concerned that this perfect career diplomat appears to have spied on several journalists because that has not been part of these puff pieces on her.

Judicial Watch Investigates Claims Ousted Ukrainian Ambassador Monitored Journalists. I Was One Of Them. A source with knowledge confirmed to SaraACarter.com that Yovanovitch, an Obama appointee, had allegedly requested the monitoring of this reporter. A source, with knowledge of the information, said “Sara Carter, as well as The Hill’s former columnist John Solomon, among others, were being monitored.”

Career bureaucrats throughout government have trashed, smeared and spied on Trump with false stories since before he was elected and the media along with other Democrats have participated in the smearing, but now they are worried that this poor woman was fired?

Chuck Schumer told Trump the intelligence agencies would get back at him and that is exactly what the leaker (who the media and other Democrats claim is a whistle blower) is doing.

If the media were honest, they would worry about an out of control bureaucracy that abuses their power but in this case against Trump they are willing participants.

Schumer: Trump 'really dumb' for attacking intelligence agencies New Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said Tuesday that President-elect Donald Trump is “being really dumb” by taking on the intelligence community and its assessments on Russia’s cyber activities. “Let me tell you, you take on the intelligence community, they have six ways from Sunday at getting back at you,” Schumer told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow.

Congenital liar Adam Schiff has been on a snipe hunt in search of a crime to take out Trump… for almost three years, and since he can’t find one, he subpoenas anyone he can think of and when they lawfully refuse he accuses them of corruption and the complicit media cheers this clearly corrupt, power-hungry man who abuses his power.

Grpahic credit: Needpix