IG Horowitz testimony to rain on Democrats’ House impeachment parade

The nation may be viewing stunning political television counterprogramming in December, to the detriment of Trump-hating House Democrats. It looks like the House Democrats will be voting on impeachment just as the nation is reviewing the DOJ Inspector General Report on FUSA abuse. Thanks to an announcement by Senator Lindsey Graham, we now know that the long-awaited report of the Department of Justice Inspector General on FISA Court abuses will be released before December 11th. Senator Graham wrote:

Chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) today announced that Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz will testify before the Committee on Wednesday, December 11, 2019.

The Inspector General will discuss the findings of his investigation into DOJ and FBI’s conduct during the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant process as it relates to the 2016 presidential election.

“I appreciate all the hard work by Mr. Horowitz and his team regarding the Carter Page FISA warrant application and the counterintelligence investigation of the Trump campaign.

“Mr. Horowitz will be appearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on December 11, where he will deliver a detailed report of what he found regarding his investigation, along with recommendations as to how to make our judicial and investigative systems better.

“I look forward to hearing from him. He is a good man that has served our nation well.”

Because of the need for Senators to review the hundreds of pages of the report before questioning IG Horowitz, most likely the report will be released at least a week prior to the 11th.