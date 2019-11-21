Dems’ self-destructive defense of Biden family corruption

You know those idealized, perfectly conical shapes small children draw to depict hills and mountain peaks? Well according to the Cambridge Hillwalking Club, the Gaelic term for such a hill or peak so shaped is bidean or bidein. Usually we find depictions of bideins adorning kindergarten walls and refrigerator doors, but in the case of the 2020 Democrat presidential primary, it would seem the poobahs of the party’s congressional delegation seem to view, like small children, their own morally faulted, fissured and distinctly irregular Biden as one of those idealized, perfectly symmetrical bideins to, a pinnacle to be defended against all comers, in spite of a widely televised admission of corruption by Joe, involving himself and his son.

If Trump-deranged, impeachment-crazed Democrats were still demonstrating even minor signs of political sanity, one might suppose they would think long and hard before trying to defend such overt dishonesty while simultaneously attempting to impeach the sitting president for a far less serious and less provable act involving largely the same players in the same country. The Democrat leadership is confident that they can pull off this legerdemain because they believe that through their media minions they control the watching eyes of the American public, keeping the rubes focused on fanciful hearings while the Bidens and their corrupt behavior remain hidden by media sleight of hand. Their confidence is easy to understand; Democrats have long enjoyed the luxury of having the coastal, urban, elite media acting as fang-toothed propagandists for the party while hiding behind a hypocritical hijab of pious impartiality.

Joe and Hunter Biden in the 2009 Obama inaugural parade (photo credit: acaben)

But now, the media are no longer making even a token attempt to appear unbiased; their masks have come off and their role as the publicity arm of a single political party is ever clearer to millions more of the American public. Now the Democrat prestidigitation is being seen for what it truly is: blatant, very high level corruption during the Obama administration that Dems are trying to ignore, and even worse, condone, while cynically trying to unseat a president for a far less egregious offense. Dems refuse to accept the reality that acknowledging Joe Biden’s probably corrupt activities bear investigating might mitigate the stench of hypocrisy that now surrounds their impeachment proceedings.

The Democrat leadership may still feel confident that with the media’s one-sided support they can bamboozle the American public with their Capitol Hill hocus pocus, but they would be well advised to pause first and ask themselves:

“Is this the wrong Bidein to die on?”