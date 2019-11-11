Commissar Schiff says 'nyet' to GOP witnesses

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff is taking his "Soviet-style" impeachment to another level.

After first setting the House rules to allow himself alone to say which witnesses can appear before his committee hearings, now going public, he's now vetoing one by one pretty much every witness being called by the GOP to present some kind of defense of President Trump.

Here's his list of eight who are being blocked by Schiff, via CNN's report on Mark Levin:

In a letter to Schiff earlier Saturday, Republicans had listed the anonymous whistleblower, Hunter Biden, former US special envoy for Ukraine Kurt Volker, high-ranking State Department official David Hale and Tim Morrison, the top Russia and Europe adviser on the National Security Council among the people they wanted to testify. The GOP also requested Nellie Ohr, a former Fusion GPS contractor, and Alexandra Chalupa, a former Democratic National Committee staffer —a sign that Republicans still want to focus on unsubstantiated claims related to the 2016 presidential campaign. "As of right now, they are giving us no witnesses," [House intelligence committee ranking member Devin] Nunes told Fox News' Jeanine Pirro on Saturday night.