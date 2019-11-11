African energy confab snubs global warming protesters

Global warming activism is a hobby for people in rich countries, but for poorer countries, it is a luxury at best, an annoying neocolonial conspiracy to keep them poor at worst. The lesson came home for a group of activists who attempted to disrupt the "Africa Oil Week" meetings at Cape Town's International Convention Centre by spreading "fake oil" on the ground and chanting. They were pretty much ignored, according to this report from Reuters.

Two floors above, the hundreds of delegates at Africa Oil Week were largely unaware — and mostly unmoved — by the display. "Under no circumstances are we going to be apologizing," said Gabriel Obiang Lima, energy minister of Equatorial Guinea, adding that they need to exploit those resources to create jobs and boost economic development. "Anybody out of the continent saying we should not develop those fields, that is criminal. It is very unfair."



(White) climate protestor at Africa Oil Week.

(YouTube screen grab.)

I find the article mildly amusing because politically correct Reuters can't bring itself to employ the standard dismissive language used to vilify dissenters from the warmist scare campaign. Read the entire article, and you will not find the word "denier" used anywhere. That's obviously because Africans occupy an elevated status in the eyes of P.C. journalists. They cannot be dismissed the way rich white people can be.

The Left loves to natter on about "environmental racism," but the real racism comes from greenies who romanticize poverty. People in third-world countries know there's nothing pure, clean, or romantic about insufficient sources of energy.