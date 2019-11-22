CNN’s Don Lemon Calls Trump supporters ‘mental’

On Tuesday, November 19th, CNN anchor Don Lemon made a mind-boggling statement. He said, of the ongoing impeachment hearings, “I think on this one, the Republicans are on the wrong side of history, and they are the most hypocritical. I’m not a partisan. I know people think that I’m some liberal Democrat. I’m not.” He went on to say, “I don’t think the Republicans are serving themselves well.” Talk about hypocrisy! If Lemon isn’t “partisan,” neither were Hitler or Stalin. Lemon is to hypocrisy as Macy’s is to Thanksgiving Day parades. And it is the Democrats who are demonstrably damaging themselves with this carefully—if bizarrely-- orchestrated farce.

Incredibly, Lemon called the impeachment hearing testimony of Wednesday, November 20th, “explosive” and deemed it “not a good day” for the president. In fact, the painfully boring and tedious testimony went a long way towards exonerating Trump. Again. One wonders if Mr. Lemon would characterize testimony that Bill Clinton is a “fibber” and a “bit of a womanizer” as “explosive.” Does he think watching paint dry is “spine-tingling” and rearranging his sock drawer is “thrilling” and “dangerous?”

Then he truly lost it, stating: "I have to say, at this point if you're continuing to say that there was no, as they say, 'quid pro quo,' or the president didn't ask, whether or not it's impeachable, that again is not up for me to decide, not up for you to decide, that's up for the Senate to decide and the American people. But to deny that the president did not do something wrong at this point is... it's... it's mental. It is mental." He added: "If you can look at the mountain of evidence and say, 'Oh, nothing's wrong, the president didn't do anything wrong, he's just rooting out corruption,' you've got a problem because that is not what happened... the problem is you." (Emphasis mine).

“Mental?” What does that even mean? I know what it’s supposed to mean, and it is anything but politically correct. In fact, it really is hurtful to those with mental illness, psychological issues and/or low I.Q.s. What was he thinking?

Someone should inform Mr. Lemon that impeachment hearings aren’t held to discover if a president has done “anything wrong.” They are held to determine if he committed “high crimes and misdemeanors,” sins so egregious they cannot be overlooked in a functioning democratic republic. Speaking of hypocrisy, Lemon once said of Antifa, “No organization’s perfect.” Does Lemon think Barack Obama ever did “anything wrong?” JFK? LBJ? Don Lemon?

Remember, Don Lemon, his mainstream media comrades, progressive elites and The Swamp Dwellers are beyond reproach. As Lemon so eloquently put it: you are the problem.

