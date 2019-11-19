Can Dems go back to the future on Trump impeachment?

Mad Maxine Waters was screaming "Impeach 45" before the Electoral College even met to complete Donald Trump's election as our president. Left-leaning news outlets joined the chorus. It was almost impossible to hear anything good about the president with the cacophony from the Left. Then Mueller was appointed to investigate Russia's role in the 2016 election. It was really the Weissmann inquiry, and the "twelve angry Democrats" came up empty. They tried to couch their failure in the language of non-acquittal in order to leave the door open for someone else to nail Trump. But the jig was up, and "collusion" died whimpering on the floor of the congressional committee room.

There was no "there" there, as Peter Strzok is reported to have said.

Then in short order, a new complaint arose. Supposedly, Trump had asked Ukrainian president Zelensky to "dig up dirt on his 2020 campaign opponent." We won't bet on the over-under on whether Sleepy Joe will get the Democrat nomination, but Democrat representative Al Green told an MSNBC interviewer that "I'm concerned that if we don't impeach this president, he will get re-elected."

This appears to be a case of a politician forgetting to lie. Representative Green let the cat out of the bag. Democrats have given up on convicting Donald Trump of doing anything in 2016 other than winning. They have made a calculated decision that they will be unable to remove Donald Trump from the presidency. What they hope to do is damage him sufficiently to prevent his re-election.

This is the only calculus that makes any sense. Democrats know that their only hope is to make the president look bad. They know they aren't going to get 20 Republican senators to vote to convict Trump. Princess Pelosi has to know that Adam Schiff is looking like a clown. So what's the play here?

We have to look at the accusation carefully. Supposedly, Trump is "digging up dirt" on Joe Biden. That's called "opposition research," and in the Democrat mind, is only loosely connected with reality. They only have to look at their own attempt in the form of the Steele Dossier for a recent example. It was "salacious and unverified." This is the way they see oppo.

Trump was asking Zelensky for help with his Article II, Section 3 duty to "take care that the Laws be faithfully executed." Dems simply do not understand this, since to them, laws are something that apply to someone else. In short, they are tools of extortion.

As the chief law enforcement officer of the United States (the A.G. isn't!), Donald Trump must make certain that lawbreaking is punished. It is with this endeavor, looking backward to 2016, that he has tasked Attorney General Barr, whose subordinates are actively working. DOJ inspector general Horowitz and U.S. attorney John Durham are the men on the ground. And the Democrats are scared.

The only tool the Dems have is a left-handed spanner that turns the dial from 2016 to 2020. As long as they can keep the rabbit ears covered with the right amount of aluminum foil from their hats and keep the flux capacitor from burning out, they hope that the fuzzy picture they let you see will scare you. In short, they are trying once more to make you think Donald Trump is doing what they've been doing all along.

There it is. If they can tune the channel from 2016 to 2020, the story changes. We can't allow ourselves to be duped.