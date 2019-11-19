Since 2016, all that has mattered to most journalists, bureaucrats and other Democrats is getting their power back

Last week the public was treated to a show where long term bureaucrats and diplomats disagreed with Trump’s foreign policy and told us how they felt. What we didn’t hear was evidence of a crime, extortion, corruption or bribery which we have been told occurred.

It appears that only recently have journalists, bureaucrats, diplomats and other Democrats became concerned with the rule of law, national security, bribery, dissing allies, Ukraine, Russia, intimidation and abuse of power among other things of which they accuse Trump. Therefore, I have compiled a list of easy common-sense questions:

When President Obama backed out of our commitment to Poland and the Czech Republic to put up defense shields in order to appease Russia, did it cause allies to not trust that we would keep our word? Did it enhance or hurt World security? Did it indicate that Obama was a Russian asset?

When Obama called ISIS the JV team, did it indicate that he was naïve and would allow them to expand their power?

When Obama pulled all the troops out of Iraq, did that allow terrorists to expand their power, and was he following recommendations by government personnel?

When Obama whispered to the Russian leader in 2012 to tell Putin that he would be more flexible after he was reelected, did that indicate he was a Putin pawn?

When Obama, after four years of being president, laughed at Romney in 2012 when Romney said Russia was a dangerous adversary, was he being a Russian asse?

When Hillary and the State Department repeatedly refused to beef up security in Libya were the bureaucrats and diplomats worried about safety throughout the World?

When Obama and Hillary didn’t lift a finger to save an ambassador and other Democrats under attack in Benghazi, (even though they had no idea how long the attack would last) but had time to concoct a lie about a video to protect their political power, were diplomats and bureaucrats concerned?

Isn’t it one of the most deplorable, disgusting things government officials have ever done when Obama, Hillary, Rice and others lied to the public and to the families of those that died by blaming a video instead of telling the truth?

Did anyone see evidence that these liars had empathy for the dead or were they just concerned about political power?

Did Diplomats and bureaucrats feel threatened and intimidated that if the told the truth about Benghazi that bad stuff would happen to them? Where were the whistleblowers?

Did Obama reduce world and national security when he drew the red line in Syria and didn’t enforce it?

Were Kerry and Obama Russian assets when they put Putin in charge of monitoring Assad’s chemical weapons?

Was it good policy for the U.S to allow Russia to purchase U.S uranium that they could then use or sell to our enemies Iran and North Korea?

Isn’t it a clear indication of pure corruption that over a hundred million dollars flowed to the Clinton Foundation, and Russia paid Bill Clinton a high speech fee before the Russian deal went through? Were Obama and Hillary Russian assets?

Isn’t it an indication that foreign governments were giving the Clinton Foundation and paying high speech fees for more than access and charitable causes when those donations and speech fees dried up after the Clintons had nothing to kickback them in return?

Foreign governments gave millions to foundation while Clinton was at State Dept. The Clinton Foundation accepted millions of dollars from seven foreign governments during Hillary Rodham Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state,

Didn’t Hillary, her aides, Obama and many other bureaucrats and diplomats continually violate the nation’s security laws by corresponding on a non-secure personal computer for four years?

Didn’t her use of the private server jeopardize national security?

The purpose of the private server was clearly to subvert the law and allow her to hide information from the public and the government that they were entitled to. It allowed her to delete over 30,000 emails without repercussions because the Obama Administration didn’t care about the law, only power.

Shouldn’t Hillary and others have been prosecuted for these serious violations or were they special and above the law?

Did you worry that allies wouldn’t trust the U.S. when Obama cut off military aid to Israel?

Wasn’t it good that after many Presidents promised but failed to keep their word to move the embassy in Israel that Trump kept his word?

U.S. Suspension of Military Aid to Israel: A New or Old Precedent? Last week, the White House took the unusual step of suspending the delivery of Hellfire missiles requested by Israel

Was it proper when the Obama Administration and State Department used taxpayer money to interfere in an ally’s election?

Obama admin. sent taxpayer money to campaign to oust Netanyahu The State Department paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayers grants to an Israeli group that used the money to build a campaign to oust Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in last year’s Israeli parliamentary elections, a congressional investigation concluded Tuesday.

While the Obama administration was cutting off aid to Israel and spending taxpayer money to interfere in their election, they were lying their tails off to give money to tyrants in Iran which spreads terrorism around the World and which pledges death to Israel and America. Did it enhance World or U.S security to do the deal with Iran? Was it bribery to pay the tyrants $1.7 Billion in cash? Was it additional bribery and abuse of power when Obama dictatorially stopped an investigation by the supposedly independent Justice Department into drug running by Hezb’allah? Is it a shock that terrorism deaths went up substantially during Obama’s eight years when he was allowing ISIS to build up and funding Iran? Isn’t it great that terrorism deaths have fallen substantially under Trump as he defeats ISIS and defunds Iran? Why is Trump said to be weak on national security when terrorism has dropped substantially under Trump? Why is there so little reporting on this great improvement? Was Obama a Russian asset since giving Iran access to so much more money allows them to buy more weapons from Russia?

Obama took lying to new heights with the Iran deal When it comes to the Iran nuclear deal, the Obama administration increasingly appears to have been a bottomless pit of deception. First, President Barack Obama failed to disclose to Congress the existence of secret side deals on inspections when he transmitted the nuclear accord to Capitol Hill. (They were only uncovered by chance when then-Rep. Mike Pompeo (R-Kan.) and Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) learned about them during a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency officials in Vienna.) Then, we learned that the Obama administration had secretly sent a plane to Tehran loaded with $400 million in Swiss francs, euros and other currencies on the same day Iran released four American hostages, which was followed by two more secret flights carrying another $1.3 billion in cash. Now, in a bombshell revelation, Republicans on the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, led by Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio), have revealed in a new report that the Obama administration secretly tried to help Iran use U.S. banks to convert $5.7 billion in Iranian assets, after promising Congress that Iran would not get access to the U.S. financial system — and then lied to Congress about what it had done

When Obama refused military aid to Ukraine, did that send the message that the U.S. can’t be trusted to keep its word?

Shouldn’t Europe and America have kept their word to help after they were attacked by Russia? Since Obama refused the aid to appease Russia, can it be said that he is a Russian asset and Putin pawn?

Isn’t it important for Ukraine to secure its borders? Isn’t it important for the United States to secure its borders?

Isn’t it clear evidence of corruption and bribery when a Vice President’s son gets paid huge amounts of money by a corrupt company and when the President and Vice President blackmail Ukraine by saying they will not get taxpayer money unless they fire a prosecutor investigating the corrupt company? Shouldn’t the United States and Ukraine investigate that corruption?

Since Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election to help Hillary and take out Trump, shouldn’t that be investigated?

Shouldn’t a President attempt to make sure that countries we are sending taxpayer money to aren’t corrupt?

Didn’t the biggest political scandal and greatest abuse of power in our lifetimes occur when the Obama Administration colluded with the DNC and Hillary campaign and used substantial taxpayer resources at the FBI, State Department, Justice Department and FISA courts to take out a political opponent based on a fake dossier from foreign sources? They spied on and infiltrated the Trump campaign. They also colluded with foreign intelligence to take out Trump. Before and after the election, most journalists along with Democrats in Congress have also colluded with fake charges, fake crimes and endless investigations to take out a duly elected President. The criminal activity and abuse of power is infinitely more threatening to our freedom than anything Nixon did.

If the Obama Administration, including Justice and Intelligence agencies were truly concerned about Russian interference, why would they have only focused on Trump instead of spying on Hillary also, since her campaign had many Russian contacts?

Why did the DNC refuse to allow the government to see their computers when they accused Russia of hacking? Were they obstructing justice? Why would intelligence agencies, FBI, Congress and the media declare Russia guilty without seeing anything?

Photo credit: White House photo by Pete Souza