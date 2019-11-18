Barack Obama and the Behar doctrine

On Friday, Barack Obama emerged from his $10 Million Martha’s Vineyard enclave to caution Democrat Presidential candidates against veering too far left, a move he said “…would alienate many who would otherwise be open to voting for the party’s nominee next year”

“The average American doesn’t think we have to completely tear down the system and remake it. And I think it’s important for us not to lose sight of that. There are a lot of persuadable voters and there are a lot of Democrats out there who just want to see things make sense. They just don’t want to see crazy stuff. They want to see things a little more fair, they want to see things a little more just. And how we approach that I think will be important.”

Note that he’s not stating that he’s against tearing down the system and remaking it, only that he understands that the American people aren’t prepared to “fundamentally change” the American system. “How we approach (fundamentally changing) our system I think will be important.”

Obama is in effect advancing the Joy Behar Doctrine. Recall last month, in response to Beto O’Rourke’s messaging that he was going to go door-to-door to confiscate guns, Joy Behar, agreeing with his agenda, noted that he should conceal said agenda until elected.

“Wait Until You Get Elected and Then Take the Guns Away”

Lest we should think that Obama has become a moderate, think again. Obama is as radical, if not more so than Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders, but Obama knows what political savant Joy Behar knows -- the American people aren’t hard leftists. By packaging their hard-left agenda as “sensible,” “fair,” and “just,” they can fool the American people into electing them. “How we approach (manipulating the American people) will be important.”

“Wait until you get elected and then take the guns away.”

Wait until you get elected and then take away Americans’ freedom of speech, religion, and right of assembly.

Wait until you get elected and then relegate American citizens to a government-run healthcare system.

Wait until you get elected and then open the floodgates on the Southern border.

Wait until you get elected and then do away with the Electoral College, effectively relegating the Presidency to leftist voters in New York and Los Angeles.

Again, make no mistake, Obama is not a moderate. He still seeks to “fundamentally change” America, only wants Democratic candidates to hide their agenda until elected.