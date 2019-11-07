America should take a page from Israel's book on Mexico cartels

The United States of America has long recognized the right of Israel to defend its borders against terrorist incursions by deploying the Israeli Defense Force, one of the most lethal military forces in the world. Even more significant is that our country has also either green-lighted or turned a blind eye to Israel's counter-terror operations outside its borders to include commando raids and aerial operations, both missile strikes and bombing raids. We have supported Israel in its forceful counter-terror efforts along its borders and within surrounding nations for good reason: Israel has real enemies who pose a real threat to the lives of innocent Israeli citizens.

Well, guess what: so do we, as was made amply evident by the horrendous assassination of American women and children in northern Mexico this week by members of one of many out-of-control terrorist drug cartels operating with impunity in our socialist neighbor to the south. These drug cartels have been killing Americans by the tens of thousands with lethal drugs, for decades, and doing so with virtual immunity from American retribution because the chickenhawks in Congress would rather defend Kurds in Syria than Mormons in Mexico. Our federal government spends tens of billions of taxpayer dollars to protect murky, questionable national interests throughout the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, and who knows where else in the world, but for some unfathomable reason, it steadfastly refuses to protect our very real, very vital, crystal-clear national interests on our own southern border.

The cartels rampage and pillage throughout Mexico because they rightly have no fear of the government there, which just recently released a captured cartel leader when cartel terrorists threatened the government with dire retribution if they refused. The spineless government in Mexico City caved, proclaiming their intent to win this internal war with the cartels with hugs — I kid you not. When our president offered to deploy American forces to assist Mexico's war against the cartels, the socialist head of government rebuffed that offer while deploring the term "war" to describe the status quo. One has to wonder just what you call it when armed cartel troops are taking over cities within your nation if it is not war. But then, one also must remember that this is a Kumbaya lefty who intends to win with hugs.

Like millions of Americans, I'm sick of this craven negligence by both governments, Mexico and ours, and am solidly supportive of our president deploying American military assets to engage these cartel terrorists, just as we would if we had the survival instincts of our courageous Jewish allies. Hit their known headquarters and their vehicle caravans with guided smart bombs fired from totally deniable stealth drones lurking offshore in the Pacific Ocean or Gulf of Mexico. Mexico's air defenses mirror their government, laughably ineffective, so what can they do about it? If they appeal to the United Nations, we invoke our sovereign right to protect our citizens in the absence of Mexico's refusal to do so. And we go right on smart-bombing those ruthless killers until they become like terrorists in the Middle East, afraid to move, to even raise their heads.

Most importantly, we must emulate Israel in its determination to defend its borders by deploying highly mobile units of the Special Operations Command into a presidentially designated "national emergency operations area" for the purpose of intercepting cartel incursions across our southern border, with a standing mission assignment of inflicting maximum lethal casualties in every engagement.

I wonder how Gen. George Patton, who served as an aide to General "Blackjack" Pershing on the Pancho Villa Expedition, would deal with these lawless, terrorist cartels that now have Mexico's government and our Congress cowering in fear. Somehow, I think he might enthusiastically employ the Israeli option.