About that 'big money in politics' foofaraw

The Democrats are whining that incoming candidate Michael Bloomberg is spending $30 million on ads and they say that is unfair.

Of course. they have been whining for three years that Russia bought the election for Donald Trump when fully labeled Russian propaganda outlets spent a whopping $300,000 on social media. If $300,000 can buy the election, why does everyone else need to raise and spend so much?

There was very little whining when Hillary spent nearly $600 million on the 2016 election , which was more than twice what Trump spent. Of course, in 2016, the media and other Democrats thought the corrupt Hillary had the election locked up with the media and Obama protecting her, no matter how many laws she broke.

There was also very little whining about reports of Hillary and the DNC spending $13 million to buy a fake ad (the Steele dossier) from foreign nationals. That ad continues to run for free by the fake fact checkers.

The Democrats should never whine because newspapers and TV networks run endless campaign ads, puff pieces pushing their candidates and agenda. They also run free opposition pieces with "bombshell" after "bombshell" seeking to take out Trump while attacking the Republican agenda. The media clearly should be required to report their unpaid ads as campaign contributions to the FEC.