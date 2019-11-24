Irony (and hypocrisy) alert: Adam Schiff first won his House seat by campaigning against Clinton impeachment

It’s obvious that Rep. Adam Schiff has no principles beyond self-interest and only occasional acquaintance with the truth. Comparing his current scurrilous impeachment effort with the principles he invoked when first seeking a seat in Congress demonstrates that personal advantage is all that matters to him.

Kudos to Peter Hasson of the Daily Caller for going back two decades to examine how Adam Schiff first won the House of Representatives seat that he’s held for 10 terms. It turns out that Schiff defeated Republican incumbent James Rogan by going after him for supporting the impeachment of Bill Clinton.

“Impeachment as a political issue has all but disappeared from America’s political radar in this election, with even Al Gore refusing to make the partisan death match of 1998 and 1999 a campaign issue in the year 2000. But here, in California’s 27th District, Rogan’s battle with Democratic state Sen. Adam Schiff seems the last bloody battle of the impeachment war,” Anthony York recounted in an October 2000 Salon article. Schiff “used impeachment as a fundraising tool,” York noted in the article, which the Daily Caller News Foundation reviewed using research service LexisNexis. “Schiff’s campaign literature hammers away on Rogan’s role in the impeachment proceedings,” The Washington Post noted in a May 2000 article. Schiff argued in one fundraising missive that “in the partisan impeachment hearings that polarized our nation for so long, the right-wing Rogan stood out,” The San Diego Tribune reported that same month in an article reviewed by the DCNF using Lexis. “The district simply has not been a priority for him. He has been more engaged in national partisan ideological crusades than in issues important to the district,” Schiff told the Los Angeles Times in January 2000, apparently referring to impeachment.

These quotations would be great to throw in Schiff’s face if there were any hope for a Republican opponent in the 2020 election. But in the 20 years since Schiff defeated Rogan, the district has become solid blue. So solid that Schiff won 78.4% of the vote in 2018.

