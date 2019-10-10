Yes, WaPo, democracy does die in darkness

The Washington Post was prescient in its resurrection of an old motto — Democracy Dies in Darkness — after the 2016 election. In fact, we're seeing it right now in the House Democrats' drive to impeachment of the president.

The Democrat House leadership is conducting its impeachment inquiry "hearings" in darkness.

The hearings are held behind closed doors.

Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff is releasing only excerpts of testimony. Full transcripts are not being made public.

Minority party members are permitted only limited participation.

Daylight is missing. What about due process — the little things like the right to cross-examine witnesses, call witnesses, receive transcripts of testimony, have access to evidence, have counsel present, and many other basic rights guaranteed to all Americans? Why is the process being concealed from the American public by being conducted behind closed doors?

As President Trump's White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, wrote in part to House Democrat leadership yesterday:

All of this violates the Constitution, the rule of law, and every past precedent. Never before in our history has the House of Representatives — under the control of either political party — taken the American people down the dangerous path you seem determined to pursue.

The letter forcefully argues that the Democrats' approach is lawless, unconstitutional, and illegitimate. President Trump should amplify his response against the Democrats' attack on our republic. Democrats and other news media should demand that the Democrats' so-called "impeachment inquiry" emerge from the darkness by simply allowing the due process guaranteed by our remarkable Constitution. The Democrats should follow the precedents established by all previous inquiries of this sort, including the right to cross-examine witnesses, call witnesses, receive transcripts of testimony, have access to evidence, have counsel present, and many other basic rights guaranteed to all Americans.

It's past time to turn the tables on the arrogant news media by shining a bright light on their hypocrisy.