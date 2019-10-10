The modern US picture looks a little ugly lately

The hate, chaos, ignorance, and emotion being demonstrated by thousands of Americans is an accurate picture showing the results of years of paid for corrupt political leadership.

In the American mural, I see thousands of future Americans having their lives terminated every year. I see debt so large that the average person cannot relate to it. I see that our leadership spends billions on a drug war that has resulted in more government and more drugs, trillions on a war against poverty that has resulted in more government and more poverty. I see a government-run retirement system called Social Security that has given us more government and a Ponzi scheme destined to fail and now an educational system that can't tell the difference between boys and girls but provides some of the best babysitting and welfare services available in America. And we have at least one political party providing "presidential" candidates unfit to serve in a public office who promise continued support and expansion of these failures if elected.

In the real world, seats at the corrupt government table are now so expensive that large PACs have been legalized to collect the necessary funding to continue buying those seats. Those seats provide the power needed to control all aspects of the people's lives and, as importantly, their money. People who sit in those seats are in most cases "selected" by the political parties and presented to we the people as "candidates" qualified to represent us at the government table. We end up voting for the lesser of two evils.

It's time to realize that the New World Order is not a conspiracy theory. Governments in Europe, North America, and South America are not responding to their citizens, but engaging in "political coups" designed to overthrow self-government. Removal of firearms from their citizens is a basic requirement. The illegal transfer of human beings and similar actions are efforts being coordinated worldwide, and in the long run, they will undermine the governments of the related countries.

As said by Democratic president Franklin D. Roosevelt, "Nothing happens in politics that isn't planned." Continuing to vote for the same politician expecting different results is not a solution; it's the problem.