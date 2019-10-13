What Donald Trump and Ronan Farrow have in common

Reading about Ronan Farrow's fight to be heard against the culture of predation in the news and movie industries (same thing), one senses a parallel with what President Trump is up against in his fight with the Deep State.

It's all the same story: everyone around him (Farrow or Trump) belongs to the club, either as enabler or predator. All are in collusion to keep the lid on exposure. Corruption (sexual and otherwise) runs rampant in all directions, almost no one is clean, and it's hard to find anyone of any standing who is on your side.

All this leaves one ambivalent about some particulars of both stories. Some people see Trump as personally objectionable but doing well for America. I think most fair-minded people would find Donald Trump personable and likable if they could meet him without all the background noise.

One gets similar vibes out of Ronan Farrow — but never forgetting his (probable) father Frank Sinatra's rumored connections with the mafia. The hateful behavior of Ronan's mother Mia Farrow and Woody Allen leaves a stench about that whole situation. It's hard to care what happens to either, as both have exhibited a nastiness foreign to most people.

Suppose everything Ronan and Donald tell us is spot on. There are obviously hatreds; vested interests; and old, festering wounds on all sides in both these sordid tales of power, sex, and money. Trump, as Farrow, was once an insider become an outsider determined on justice.

That matters — justice, if not necessarily vengeance. Evil and wrongdoing should be outed and castigated. Even if bad people ultimately get away with their badness in part if not in whole, they ought not escape exposure and public loathing.

That is the ultimate, hoped for end of both these fights. Ronan Farrow probably despises Donald Trump. Yet he fights a parallel Deep State in a parallel public sphere. They are natural allies who should be cheering each other on, rooting out and publicizing corruption and abuse.

If politics makes for strange bedfellows, it also makes for odd enemies.

Image: Fuzheado via Wikimedia Commons.