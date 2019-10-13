Elizabeth Warren mocks Christian men, delights Democrat base

There is no logical defense of redefining marriage to accommodate the 2% of Americans who are gay. They are generally massively promiscuous and hardly ever have long-term monogamous relationships.

But by redefining marriage, the dishonest judges on the Supreme Court have put society's imprimatur on the massively promiscuous, objectifying, and decidedly unhealthy gay lifestyle.

When thrown a softball question on this by someone who appears to be a significant donor to her campaign, but who was billed as just some random person, Elizabeth Warren vilified all Christian men.

The question was "Senator, I am old-fashioned, and my faith teaches me that marriage is between one man and one woman. What is your response?"

Her response was amazingly bigoted, sexist, and racist.

"Well, I'm going to assume it's a guy who said that," Warren told Cox, drawing laughter from the audience. "And I'm going to say, 'Then just marry one woman.'"

After more laughter and applause, Warren let loose an apparent jab at the hypothetical supporters. "Assuming you can find one," she quipped, turning and rubbing her hands together.

First, women also oppose the redefinition of marriage. To pretend it's only men is absurd and highly sexist.

Second, her answer makes no sense. If something is wrong, one doesn't have to allow it just because one isn't compelled to participate in it. After all, the Republicans who ended the slavery supported by Democrats didn't own slaves. Who would today say those Republicans should have just not owned slaves and kept their mouths shut about slavery?

Third, she shows her tyrannical nature. When put to the vote, redefining marriage was rejected by around 51,000,000 voters. To say they should pound sand because a few dishonest rich lawyers on the Supreme Court arbitrarily and without any constitutional basis imposed their moral "principles" on America is nothing less than support of fascist oppression.

Fourth, saying men who support the thousands-of-years-old tradition of marriage being between one man and one women can't find a wife is vile. First, it's Christian men who are far more likely to marry and stick with one wife, while men of no faith are more likely to use women as sexual objects. This sort of branding of tens of millions of American men is sexist in the extreme.

Fifth, blacks have always stood strong against the redefinition of marriage because of their strong Christian faith. In California, Prop. 8, which defined marriage as between a man and a woman, was supported by nearly 70% of black voters. Hence, Elizabeth Warren's vicious assault is racist, since she's saying all those blacks who voted against redefining marriage are losers who can't find a wife.

That the Democrat base considers Warren's comments acceptable shows how out of touch those people are with the country. It's unlikely that even a majority who supported redefining marriage would agree that the Christians who disagreed with them are dysfunctional fools. Yet Warren and the Democrat base are quite comfortable with declaring war on Christians.

This tells us that if elected, Warren will do everything she can to oppress Christians and deny us the right to even speak out in support of our faith and the right to live our faith.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.