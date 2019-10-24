Utah voters turn against Mitt Romney (and Mike Lee, too)

Voters in one of the reddest states are unhappy with their two United States senators, for completely different reasons. Utahpolicy.com has asked, "Do you approve of the way xxx is handling his job?" about both Republican senators and found that both men are underwater.

Here are the results for both expressed graphically:

The patterns of dissatisfaction are completely different for the two men.

– 50 percent of women like the job Romney is doing, but only 43 percent of men do. – Lee is not a hit with women, only 36 percent approve of the job he's doing, not a good number for him, while 47 percent of the men approve of him. Those who said they are "strong Republicans" really have a problem with Romney, but they love Lee. – Romney's approval rate among "strong Republicans" is actually underwater: Only 40 percent approve of him, while 59 percent disapprove of him. (snip) Romney rebounds among those who said they are "not very strong Republicans." He has a 71-23 percent approval rating among them. Lee's approval rating among that GOP group is 59-24 percent. True political independents give Romney a 44-52 percent approval rating; Lee gets 36-53 percent approval from this group. As would be expected, neither Republican gets goods marks from hardcore Democrats. But what may be classified as weak Democrats really like Romney – a man from their opposing party. – "Strong Democrats" dislike Lee, 5-81 percent, while Romney gets a 32-63 percent approval rating. Still, one-third of "strong Democrats" liking Romney is pretty good in these partisan times. – "Not very strong Democrats" dislike Lee, 3-84 percent But they actually like Romney, 65-32 percent.

Here are graphic summaries of the breakout of support for both men:

Breitbart speculates that part of the dissatisfaction with Lee is related to immigration:

Lee ... in recent months has championed bill S.286 — which would eliminate "country caps" which effectively limit the number of Indian workers imported into the U.S. for skilled white-collar labor[.]

These are turbulent times, indeed. I doubt Utahans will elect a Democrat senator, but Mike Lee has some fence-mending to do. I have given up on Romney and hope he faces a primary challenger four years from now, if he runs for re-election.

Hat tip: Roger Luchs.