Another DJT trap

Did the Democrats take the bait or fall in another Trump trap again?

Yesterday, President Trump tweeted the word "lynching" to address the secret impeachment proceedings in the U.S. House.

Within seconds, the Democrats' “outrage committee” was out with their own tweets and speeches accusing President Trump of misusing the word "lynching." It was terrible, or so they told us. “How dare he” said some. Doesn't he understand the history of that word?

Then came the rest of the story, as Paul Harvey used to say.

We learned that many Democrats had used “lynching" in defense of President Clinton in 1998. In fact, even then-senator Joe Biden had done it: Watch the video!

48 hours later and Democrats are now forced to defend their use of the word when their guy was under impeachment.

How does this happen? Is it a coincidence? I don't think so!

My guess is that someone in the "video" department of the re-election team brought this to President Trump's attention. He used the word knowing quite well that there would be outrage from the other side. Then they drop the Biden video and others using the word.

No coincidence here! Trump constructs the trap and the hysterical Democrats go in head-first!

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore

