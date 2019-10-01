'Unity' on the forked tongues of Democrats

The oddity and strangeness of Democrats never fails to amaze.

Imagine living in Portland and believing that donning a mask and blocking traffic while threatening violence against people going to breakfast is somehow going to make America a better place to live.

Imagine getting on a carbon-fiber sailboat with a backup diesel engine and then scolding every adult in sight because you have ecological obsessions that control you rather than the other way around.

Imagine telling a Trump voter that the only way to unify the country is to have their Trump vote nullified through impeachment based upon a deep state desire for power and control.

This idea, basically a leftist scream to be decoded as “Take away what you want, give us what we want, and all will be well,” is being shopped by various media sources.

It was shopped last week by some dimwit on “The View” and seconded by the dimmer wit vegetating next to her.

Bill Scher at RCP shops this bizarre notion again this morning.

It’s all so easy to a Democrat; we give up the President we voted for and in exchange the Democrats will allow all of us to walk hand in hand towards the fuzzy and abstract utopia the Democrats know is somewhere out there.

This faux “unity” vision encapsulates the core narcissism of Democrats throughout their awful history.

Democrats said the same thing on the issue of slavery, “Give us what we want and we will all be unified.”

Yeah, give Democrats their slaves and we’ll all be unified, except those who won’t be unified or equal.

Nothing has changed; Democrats fought and lost a war because they wished to separate people from their freedom, and today they wish to separate people from the freedom to choose their President.

There is only one certainty in all of this deceptive madness; Democrats will never sense any unity with our country. Never.

Hate and stupidity and selfishness are too deeply ingrained in the Democratic soul.

Democrats know there is a much easier path to national unity than impeachment; they could give up the lost election temper tantrum that is exhausting and embarrassing to witness.

But they won’t.