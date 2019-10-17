Twenty unasked questions at the Democrats' debate

Tuesday's Democrat presidential debate was a farce! The one thing it clearly demonstrated was that Tom Perez and his DNC buddies were on to something when they froze Fox News out of their debates. Here are some questions not asked.

1. Joe Biden bragged that he forced the Ukraine government to fire the prosecutor investigating the company that put his son on its board by threatening not to give Ukraine a billion dollars in loan guarantees. Why didn't Anderson Cooper ask Biden about his own statement?

2. If the Democrats are so worried about Ukraine getting its military equipment, why did they not complain when the Obama administration responded to the Russian invasion of Ukraine by embargoing arms to Ukraine to help it defend itself?

3. Do the Democrats support the establishment of a Kurdish nation carved out of parts of Syria, Iraq, Turkey, and Iran?

4. Do the Democrats think we should go to war with Turkey to halt its invasion of Syria?

5. Do the Democrats want to completely ban the use of all opioids, including their use for control of severe pain?

6. Do the Democrats care that a large part of the cost of prescription drugs follows from the tremendous research and development cost that they bear in developing the drugs in the first place? Are they aware that one reason drugs are cheaper in other countries is that they don't have to pay the drug development costs?

6. Do the Democrats support the legalization of abortion through the entire third trimester?

7. Do the Democrats believe that a woman has the right to terminate the life of a fetus who manages to survive an abortion?

8. Was Elizabeth Warrant discriminated against when she ended her job as a teacher after she became pregnant? She has made contradictory statements about this event. Does this represent a second example of her dissembling about her personal history?

9. Do the Democrats believe that taking guns away from law-abiding citizens will be followed by drug gangs in the United States voluntarily turning in their weapons and ending their gun violence that is responsible for most of the murders in cities like Chicago?

9. If laws are passed making possession of firearms a crime, will the Democrats authorize police to aggressively stop young black males driving around the cities at two in the morning?

10. Do the Democrats believe that emptying the prisons will lead to a more civilized and humane environment in our major cities?

11. Do the Democrats believe that bringing in millions of impoverished aliens will raise the wages of America's poor?

12. Do the Democrats believe that the human race will end in twelve years if we don't severely limit the amount of carbon dioxide emissions?

13. Do the Democrats actually believe that the only reason the world uses fossil fuels to supply power and enable transportation is because of the lobbying by the fossil fuel industry?

14. Do the Democrats really believe that the lifting of extreme poverty of much of the world's population has nothing to do with the availability of relatively cheap forms of energy?

15. Do Democrats honestly believe that biological sex is a matter of personal choice?

16. Do Democrats believe that male students (who have the anatomy of males) should be permitted into girls' locker rooms and bathrooms in our school systems?

17. Should males calling themselves female be allowed to compete in female-only athletic competitions?

18. Do Democrats support reparations for slavery?

19. Do Democrats believe that the history of the United States is entirely about slavery and the exploitation of African-Americans and that the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution and the foundation of our democracy have played no role in our history?

20. Do the Democrats honestly believe that the BDS movement and the various political factions such as Hezb'allah and Hamas would ever want to live in peace with Israel or actually want to eliminate it?

These are only some of the issues that are actually being raised by the base of the Democratic Party, and it is easy to see why the DNC has chosen a compliant media to make sure these issues never get raised in a forum that all Americans are likely to view.

Image credit: YouTube screen grab.