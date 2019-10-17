As Joe Biden waits for his Obama endorsement, blackface Canadian Justin Trudeau gets his

Foreign meddling, anyone?

In a move that's sure to turn some Canadian voters off, President Obama stepped in and offered his endorsement to Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. It was, to say the least, rather unconventional.

Barack Obama on Wednesday endorsed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reelection bid, a high-profile boost to the Liberal leader's campaign less than a week before voters head to the polls. "I was proud to work with Justin Trudeau as President. He's a hard-working, effective leader who takes on big issues like climate change," the former U.S. president said on Twitter. "The world needs his progressive leadership now, and I hope our neighbors to the north support him for another term."

Seems foreign interference in other countries' elections is all right so long as Democrats do it.

But never mind the Canadians; this one paints quite a picture of hypocrisy.

Trudeau, recall, is yet another woke leftist who's had photos of himself turn up wearing blackface. That's what he's famous for these days. Leftists get hysterical about these things, forcing resignations of minor pols and even television host Megyn Kelly, just for mentioning the word. It's a canceling offense, at least if a conservative is involved. If it's a leftist of sufficient power, such as Virginia's Gov. Ralph Northam, exceptions are made.

And while Trudeau's unpopular in Canada for that (and other stuff), this doesn't seem to bother Obama, who's got a fellow lefty to support. The reality emerging here is that leftists are linking with other leftists on a global scale. Former prime minister Tony Blair's machinations with the European Union to undermine the Brexit will of the British voters falls into this category, too. We also see it emerging to a lesser extent on the right, in Steve Bannon's European and Brazilian travels.

All the same, it must be something terribly important to Obama to come out of the woodwork and endorse this guy. The pair of them seemed to have a sort of glad-handing relationship during the Obama years, as this photo shows.

But it doesn't seem that special, certainly not Angela Merkel special. And when she was battered and running, he nevertheless didn't say anything to endorse her, although goodness knows that the Germans would have eaten it up.

Why indeed that Obama endorsement of Trudeau? This being Obama, it was probably all about something in it for him. What might that be? Maybe it's Trudeau's Obama-style stagnant economy that tugs on Obama's heartstrings. Politico reports that its Trudeau's greenie agenda, which would point to potential buck-making opportunities, as the Greta Thunberg story shows. Anyone with some reportorial ambition might want to look into it.

Because it does stand out. Why? Because Obama has refused to endorse his own vice president, Joe Biden, a man he spent eight long years with; handed a medal to when he went out; and had, up until his exit, always had the warmest of praise for. What's more, there's no race risk to Obama for endorsing Biden — Biden already has the majority of black voters in his column. Candidates like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are the ones with problems drawing black votes, not Biden, or, for that matter, President Trump. An Obama endorsement of Biden would be a nod to black voters who've already made up their minds. But he won't do it, not even with Biden the frontrunner.

But here we are, with foreigner Trudeau getting that coveted Obama endorsement. Pretty insulting to wretched old Joe, who's still waiting for his.

Image credit: Presidencia de la República Mexicana via Flickr, detail, CC BY-SA 2.0.