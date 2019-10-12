Trump comes out swinging

As he did Thursday night in Minnesota, President Trump came out swinging in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Friday.

“The Democrats’ policies are crazy, their politicians are corrupt, their candidates are terrible, and they know they can’t win on election day, so they’re pursuing an illegal, invalid, and unconstitutional bullsh*t impeachment.”

The President was ostensibly in town to support two Republican candidates running in a typically oddball Louisiana gubernatorial election featuring Republicans U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and businessman Eddie Rispone against incumbent Democrat John Bel Edwards. But in truth it was Donald Trump vs. the political establishment, the media, and the Deep State.

"This is the witch hunt," Trump said. "They've been trying to stop us for three years with a lot of crap."

“All of our nation’s gains are put at risk by a rage-filled Democrat party that has gone completely insane. The Democrats are fighting to restore the wretched political class that… surrendered our sovereignty, flooded our cities with drugs and crimes and bogged us down in one foreign war after another.”

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren had been raked over the coals on Thursday. Last night it was Nancy Pelosi’s turn.

"I used to think she loved the country. She hates the country. Nancy Pelosi hates the United States of America, because she wouldn't be doing this."

Joe Biden, not to forget Hunter, also came in for a beating: “Can you imagine if Don Jr. or Eric Trump, or if our beautiful Ivanka… if they walked out with $1.5 billion? They would be saying, ‘Where’s the nearest cell?’”

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., also joined Trump, saying: "I told you, Donald J. Trump loves Louisiana like the devil loves sin." Which is, perhaps, an odd way to put it, but we can accept the sentiment.

Though Trump expressed support for both GOP candidates, he acted as a peacemaker, directly endorsing neither one and demanding that both refrain from attacking each other. Instead, he directed his fire at Bel Edwards: "Tomorrow you will head to the polls and you will vote to replace a liberal Democrat who has sold you out -- John Bel Edwards with a great new Republican governor."

Praising the LSU football team, which has a major game scheduled for tonight, Trump encouraged the crowd the teak in the game. "But I don't want you to enjoy the game if you don't vote first.”

If the Dems think they’ve got Trump on the run, two minutes of this rally will convince them otherwise.