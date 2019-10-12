Turns out Biden's family not the only one to benefit from Ukrainian fossil fuels

On Sept. 24, 2019, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the official impeachment inquiry that would be led by the Intelligence Committee and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.). At first, this was a curious decision to objective persons, since the Judiciary Committee has the authority over this type of procedure. At the time, Pelosi indicated a threat by President Donald Trump to our national security during the July 25 conversation between him and President Zelensky of Ukraine. She did this without the benefit of the transcript, but she doubtless already knew much of the CIA "whistleblower's" complaint. Further, the Ukrainian president disputes her version.

But this is not the rationale for her haste to convene the investigation. It appears that the D.C. swamp benefits another powerful family. The Biden family has gotten special treatment from Ukrainian oil interests, and the Pelosi family has a similar advantage. Paul Pelosi, Jr. was a board member of Viscoil and an executive at its related company NRGLab, which was involved in energy business in Ukraine. Perhaps the use of the Intelligence Committee has given the Democrats the opportunity to limit Republican questioning and maintain secrecy over the responses from subpoenaed witnesses. This would prevent any official record implicating Pelosi's son. This also explains her reluctance to take a vote authorizing the investigation, since the minority party would gain some rights.

This is interesting also since much of the Democratic Party rejects carbon-based energy sources. Biden has made this a part of his campaign. The Green New Deal proposals will eventually end dependency on oil and gas as an energy source. But this does not stop these politicos from benefiting financially from this sector of the economy. This reminds one of the financial benefits that Al Gore's father had from Occidental Petroleum, which was one of the great polluters (remember Love Canal?). He chose to make money selling carbon offsets to atone and make his own name.

The Ukrainian oil company Burisma used many well connected members of the D.C. establishment connected to the Obama administration. This interlocking swamp is a threat to the USA. But the media have managed to convince a vast number of Americans that Trump is the threat. When Trump railed against Pelosi in Louisiana on Friday, he was accusing her of not just splitting the nation politically, but also ignoring the financial benefits to powerful families at the detriment of our national security. This also helps explain the constant discussion in public about Biden's son Hunter, in addition to the political advantage he might gain.

No wonder the establishment (including many Republicans) wants to impeach Trump. Family security always "trumps" national security in the D.C. swamp.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.