The pressure gets to Joe

Joe Biden has committed one of the cardinal sins for a politician on the campaign trail: he lashed out at a reporter.

While speaking at a Service Employees International Union (SIEU – aka the DNC Thugs Union) summit yesterday, Biden was asked by a reporter (yet unidentified) whether his son Hunter’s position with the Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma didn’t represent a conflict of interest.

"It's not a conflict of interest,” Joe snapped. “There's been no indication of any conflict of interest from Ukraine or anywhere else. Period. I'm not going to respond to that!" (He said, already having responded.)

Biden has a history of serious problems controlling his temper when under pressure. Recall the young girl whom he grabbed after she asked him a pointed question early this year.

The media carried out its bounden duty in burying that story. How long will they be willing to continue doing so, particularly when Joe is attacking one of their own?

Joe Biden is having a rough time. He has bid farewell to the number one slot in the primary race and is now falling ever further behind Chief Lizzy Yellowhair, which must gall him no end. At this point, he is perhaps one outburst away from disqualifying himself completely. One more public display of entitlement, privilege, and arrogance (“Hey, I was VP for Barack Obama, y’know!”) and that will be it.

It seems quite clear that Joe doesn’t realize this. That being the case, we await that final outburst with anticipation.