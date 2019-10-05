Trump is the Karate Kid! Adam Schiff is Kreese. Decency must be learned.

Sad to say, most villains in films have counterparts in real life, which always leads us to the question: does art imitate life, or does life give voice to film fiction? Both are likely true; outside nature, what we read and see almost all derives from the human imagination. Our Founders knew this, and our Constitution is an ingenious document meant to prevent the kind of undermining of the presidency that has occurred these past three years.

The Left today loathes the Constitution. Barack Obama is on record expressing his frustration with its limits on government. He opened the door to the wholesale abrogation of it that we see today. Adam Schiff is just one of the Democrats who seeks to render the Constitution irrelevant by ignoring its stipulations that have served us well for 243 years. He wants to impeach the president on nothing more than fury that the man won the election.

Since Trump became president, the vast amount of real-life material that has been offered up over the last three years for future films will take decades to be analyzed and produced as history and entertainment. The election of Donald Trump to the presidency was a shock to the American Left — so much so that leftists have become maniacal, obsessed with destroying the man by any means necessary.

Despite the naïve notion that "people are basically good," evil people have been part of the landscape since humans walked upright. People without a moral compass or good character have always been and will always be with us.

This month's stand-out villain, among many, is California congressman Adam Schiff. From the moment Trump was elected, Schiff has dedicated his every waking moment to seeing him impeached. His constituents should be enraged, for he has ignored them entirely in service to his obsession.

Who among film villains comes to mind when considering Schiff? He is not a violent murderer, serial rapist, or mob boss, but he is a villain nonetheless. For those old enough to recall the original Karate Kid (1984), Schiff is very much like the character John Kreese, the ex-Vietnam vet who is the sensei of the Cobra Kai dojo. Daniel, the young hero of the film, has been bullied and beaten by a group of Kreese's students. Without retelling the whole story, suffice it to say that Kreese does not play fair; he lacks honor and imparts that lack of honor to his protégés. He promotes cheating in order to win.

Adam Schiff is just like John Kreese; only winning counts. Lying and cheating are part of the game. Play dirty? Get caught? So what? Schiff's party will stand by him. The defining quote of Kreese's character is "I don't want him beaten, I want him out of commission."

In the end, even Kreese's martial arts student know better than to defend a scoundrel. Schiff has chosen the wrong target; he must have had the wrong teacher. Trump channels Mr. Miyagi. Somewhere along the line, Trump had the right teacher.

Schiff's deceitful ploy of the last month re: Ukraine and his recruited spy willing to be a fall guy is bound to backfire on him, as Kreese's dishonor did on him in the film. Schiff read into the congressional record a completely fabricated version of a conversation between Trump and the president of Ukraine, Zelensky. He did this after the actual transcript had been released to the public!

Schiff has for three years lied and cheated in service of his hate-Trump agenda. It is Schiff who should be impeached. He should certainly be stripped of his position as head of the Intel Committee. He lacks any sense of the honor and fair play, as do too many in D.C., that we have a right expect of our elected officials.

Will the leaders of his party censure him, expel him from their ranks as they should? No, they will not; they have no shame.

The point of the Karate Kid films, all of them, including the worth-watching new series on YouTube Red starring the original two stars, is how honor and decency must be taught. We are not born knowing to be loving, kind, and decent persons; we must be civilized by our parents, teachers, churches, and friends.

The Trump-hating Democrats increasingly seem like people who have been carefully taught to despise anyone who opposes their Marxist agenda for the U.S. They feel righteous for wishing us despicable (Booker) deplorables (HRC) dead and gone, for we impede their authoritarian plans: no free speech, no guns, no cars, no planes, no plastic, no meat, no freedom, no liberty. Their list of the things of which we must be deprived is lengthy. They are the enemies of our civil, productive society as they disparage the values of Western civilization and seem to welcome the intrusion of primitive, uncivilized cultures into our country. They prefer to generate chaos. They strive for a tyranny in which they are the tyrants.

Pathetic Adam Schiff is just one of their advance men. If he ever saw Karate Kid, he learned nothing from it.

Given their tactics of the last three years, we now know for sure that there is no honor among Democrats. The Karate Kid films were teachable moments; they drew a clear line between right and wrong, honor and dishonor, and the fact that decency must be learned. Even if required viewing, it is doubtful men and women like Schiff could learn the basics of humanity from them. Elitist authoritarianism is in their DNA.

