The NYT and 'shooting migrants'

The crazy story of "getting Trump" is like a modern episode of The Twilight Zone.

This is the latest:

The Times report, published on Tuesday, included an excerpt from a book by two of the paper's reporters. It read: "Privately, the president had often talked about fortifying a border wall with a water-filled trench, stocked with snakes or alligators, prompting aides to seek a cost estimate. "He wanted the wall electrified, with spikes on top that could pierce human flesh. After publicly suggesting that soldiers shoot migrants if they threw rocks, the president backed off when his staff told him that was illegal. "But later in a meeting, aides recalled, he suggested that they shoot migrants in the legs to slow them down. That's not allowed either, they told him." A source who was in the room at the time confirmed the conversation about shooting migrants in the legs to Fox News late Tuesday.

Where is Rod Serling when we really need him?

It's hard for me to believe that a story like this makes it out of a newsroom.

A serious editor would have looked the reporters in the eyes and said: "Are you [expletive deleted] me?"

So the "resistance" goes on and now has alligators and "shooting migrants in the legs" to entertain the crazy Left with!

