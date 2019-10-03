Buttigieg: Abortion is OK, but executing terrorist prisoners is not

South Bend mayor and presidential candidate Peter Buttigeg, AKA Saint Peter, the moralist of the Democratic/Media Party, has instructed us that the Bible states that human life begins when the baby breathes outside the womb.

It follows for Buttigieg that one can abort the unborn child up to birth.

But Buttigieg really, really, really believes in the sanctity of human life once that baby is born. Buttigieg believes that it is wrong to execute terrorists such Khalid Sheikh Mohammed (KSM), the mastermind of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the New York City World Trade Center. KSM is scheduled for trial on January 11, 2020 in Guantanamo on 2,976 counts of murder. Buttigieg said:

I do believe that the moral consequence of killing somebody who is defenseless for any reason goes against certainly what I've been taught about the way we're supposed to treat human life.

Buttigieg believe that KSM is "defenseless" because he is a prisoner. According to this logic, every convicted prisoner is defenseless and therefore cannot be executed. And Buttigieg does not believe that an unborn child is human, therefore he does not have to trouble himself that the unborn are truly defenseless.

It is beyond belief that a candidate for the presidency, and mayor, would seriously state that human life begins when the baby breathes. Aside from the medical science that shows the unborn child alive in the womb, about thirty-eight (38) states have passed fetal homicide laws to protect the unborn from murder, with an exception for a "legal" abortion.

The state laws differ on the gestational date when they view the unborn as a "person" for the homicide laws. For example, the criminal code of Pennsylvania dealing with "Crimes against Unborn Child" defines an unborn child as follows:

"Unborn child" and "fetus." Each term shall mean an individual organism of the species homo sapiens from fertilization until live birth. (Title 18 Purdons Consolidated Statutes Section 2601, 3203)

Thus, it is clear that most states view the unborn as human for the homicide laws. But this logic does not extend to aborting the child because of the Supreme Court cases Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Moreover, Buttigieg is unaware of the law in his home state of Indiana. He is the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and one would assume that the mayor would be familiar with Indiana law on an important issue such as abortion, especially before he expounds on his views of when life begins. The Indiana law is similar to Pennsylvania's:

Indiana Senate Enrolled Act 203 states that killing a fetus at any stage of development is murder unless the woman terminates her own pregnancy or obtains an abortion. Applicable to Indiana Code 35-42-1-1, 35-42-1-3, 35-42-1-4, 35-42-1-6[.]

Buttigieg is a pompous, ignorant windbag who doesn't know the fetal homicide laws of his state of Indiana. Yet he believes he is the moralist to lecture us that the unborn child is not a human until the child breathes, and we cannot execute KSM if he convicted because he is "defenseless." He wants to be president of the USA but does not know the laws of his state.

Buttigieg believes that terrorists such as KSM are defenseless, but the innocent unborn are not defenseless.

Only a modern Democrat would believe such nonsense.