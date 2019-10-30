The notorious RBG in song
In case you missed it last year, you can still buy 55 minutes of operatic sopranos singing the life story and legal opinions of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- “The Notorious RBG.”
Produced, written, and largely sung by RBG’s daughter-in-law, one can have a physical CD delivered or you can download MP3 or even 96/24 high resolution files. I’d recommend going to the record company’s website and trying out the samples first. While Stereophile Magazine offered a generally positive review by a reviewer whose opinion on loudspeakers I trust, personally I have only tried the short track samples so I offer no music review or opinions other than say it is definitely not “Blowing in the Wind” nor even “Love Me Love Me I’m a Liberal.”
