Democrats ignore mass shootings of blacks in Chicago

Despite Chicago's horrible track record of failing to protect the lives of blacks, the police chief of Chicago, Eddie Johnson, boycotted a national police convention in Chicago supposedly because of Trump's bad values.

Trump fired back, saying:

Last year 565 people were murdered in Chicago. Since Eddie Johnson has been police chief more than 1,500 people have been murdered in Chicago and 13,067 people have been shot.

To put that in perspective, from 2016 to 2018, a total of 48 Americans died in Afghanistan. The number of Americans wounded in that same period isn't readily available; however, the ratio of killed to wounded in Afghanistan was about 1 to 10 from 2001 to 2014, so a reasonable estimate would be roughly 500 Americans wounded in the same three years in Afghanistan.

That means that in the last three years in Chicago, there have been 11.8 murders for every American soldier killed in Afghanistan.

It also means that in that same period, roughly 26 Chicagoans were shot for every American soldier wounded in Afghanistan.

The vast majority of victims are black: 82.7% of homicide victims in Chicago this year are black, 12.3% Hispanic, and 3.5% White/other, with 1.5% unknown. The racial breakdown of Chicago is 45% white, 32.9% black. Therefore, blacks are roughly 2.5 times more likely to be shot or killed than whites.

Yet even though blacks are being slaughtered in the streets of Chicago, or Chiraq, as blacks like to call the city because they said it was safer to be in Iraq than Chicago, the same police chief who condemns Trump's values has failed to stop the bloodbath. In fact, the police have charged a suspect in only roughly 10% of murders in 2019.

This is one more example of how Democrat policies hurt blacks.

It's great that Trump is willing to point out the fact that while Democrats keep saying they care and that they especially care about minorities, their policies result in an amazing level of suffering for blacks.

Clearly, whatever values Superintendent Johnson has that led him to boycott Trump, they're not aligned with what's best for black Chicagoans.

Perhaps before attacking Trump for his "racism" and his "bad" values, Democrats might work to make black Chicagoans safe in their homes in a city Democrats have run since at least the 1950s.

You can read more of Tom's rants at his blog, Conversations about the obvious, and feel free to follow him on Twitter.