The left stumbles all over itself to praise al-Baghdadi

For the left, there's one and only one enemy: President Trump. So anyone against him has got to be something good.

Hence, the long string of beclownings now rolling out from avowed leftists from Hollywood and beyond, in the wake of the Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi rubout.

Tucker Carlson at Fox News has a rundown of how bad it's gotten.

Here in Washington, manycomplained that Trump had dared to kill him. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi [complained she] hadn’t been given notification. Former Obama national director James Clapper told viewers that somehow the killing of the ISIS leader would make ISIS stronger. On CNN, some compare the president to ISIS.”

And he didn't get all of them. Here's more from the Trump-haters, opening jaws and engaging brains afterward:

Jamie Lee Curtis deletes anti-Trump tweet saying ISIS leader 'suffered' https://t.co/xUCexYOLpZ — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) October 28, 2019

Carlson also cited the epitome of this stupidity, Max Boot, whom AT's J.R. Dunn has properly eviscerated today here.

Howie Kurtz, in a not-exclusively negative piece, joined naysayers in wondering if picking off terrorists in the wake of Trump's Syria pullout would now be harder. Memo to Howie: Get a clue.

Here's some oafishness from Amy Klobuchar, who can't seem to follow the evidence in front of her:

Dem presidential candidates are heaping praise on U.S. military forces who pulled off the raid that left Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi dead.

But Sen. @amyklobuchar said it doesn't mean Trump's "foreign policy overall has not been a disaster."https://t.co/c7uXuWEEtb — MPR News (@MPRnews) October 29, 2019

The New York Times is convinced it's come up with a winner - they say it was 'in spite of' Trump instead of because of Trump that the terrorist was blown away:

Media are criticizing Trump's presser announcing al-Baghdadi's death & handling of raid that NYT says occurred largely "in spite of" him. So much for him getting full credit for taking out the world's most wanted terrorist https://t.co/k33h7Y1BLn — #MediaBuzz (@MediaBuzzFNC) October 29, 2019

Even Russian propaganda outlet RT News has noticed, and attributes the leftist stadium booing Trump endured at the World Series as cheers for ISIS.

The left just can't stop its knee-jerk blasts at Trump even if he rids the world of a menace. Had Trump killed Hitler, they would have criticized him for that, too, and this beast was definitely a somewhat small-time Hitler.

Baghdadi, recall, was the terrorist who burned children and captured warriors alive in cages. He engaged in sex slavery and torture against innocents he kidnapped, including at least one innocent Americans. He beheaded Christians and inconvenient journalists for the cameras. He drove millions from their homes in terror, leaving, according to one wounded warrior who saw it himself -- heads on pikes like some sandy Heart of Darkness. He targeted and buried women and children alive in mass graves. He destroyed treasures of antiquity like the ancient city of Palmyra. He was one of the most odious beasts who's ever lived.

But since he was an enemy of Trump's, and Trump sent him to hell, for the left, he somehow must have been something good. Now some are deleting their tweets and others are changing their headlines. Others aren't. For them, it's a fanatic mission to take down Trump no matter how good he is for the U.S. This is starting to sink into some kind of obsession-compulsion disorder. It stands as odious.

