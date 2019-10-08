The bell tolls for Old Joe

A poll released by Investor’s Business Daily/TIPP reveals that 57% of the respondents approve of an investigation of Joe and Hunter Biden regarding the Ukraine scandal. Only 37% oppose.

The poll, needless to say, concerns the deepening scandal involving Hunter’s deal with Burisma, a natural-gas company that stands as one of the most corrupt corporations on the face of the Earth (it is now the subject of 15 investigations in Ukraine alone). Hunter, an ex-Navy officer cashiered for cocaine use, had no expertise in fossil fuels, international trade, or anything else that might interest a legitimate company. When an investigation by a Ukrainian prosecutor threatened to draw attention to the relationship, papa Joe, in his role as the Obama administration’s point man on Ukraine, swooped in and had the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, fired.

The poll results reveal that concerted legacy media attempts to cover up for the Bidens have failed miserably. The sparse media coverage has often featured overcomplicated explanations blatantly intended to confuse the issue and festooned with lines such as “nothing has been proven” “Biden’s reputation is spotless,” and “Orange Man come.” Clearly, none of this has had any effect whatsoever. The Biden corruption scandal is one of the rare cases in which the public sees clearly to the heart of the matter.

It’s interesting to compare this to polls dealing with President Trump’s “impeachment.” Polls regarding the failing impeachment campaign show support at 44% (Monmouth) to 47% (CNN) pretty closely tracking the number of Democratic voters. All the same, theses polls are excitedly trumpeted as signs of the coming collapse of the Orange Nero in rhetoric such as, “Public support for President Trump's impeachment is higher than it was for Richard Nixon and Bill Clinton,” and “Polls begin to signal rising impeachment threat to Trump.”

Astute readers will have noticed that Trump’s negative poll numbers are ten percent plus below Biden’s. So will the media soon begin telling us about the “threat to the Biden campaign”? JRD he say, me no think so.

All the same, these figures truly seem to indicate that Old Joe’s days as a public figure are numbered.