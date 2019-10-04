Take a gander at what Democrats once said about impeaching Bill Clinton...

The sudden concern and love for the Constitution and rule of law, seen in the recent comments of impeachment-happy House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, are kind of gag-inducing.

Since when has Pelosi ever cared about the Constitution in matters of sanctuary cities, abortion 'rights' or those little carveouts that have made her and hers very rich in public office? This, from the woman who refused to sanction Rep. Ilhan Omar for anti-Semitism? Civility, rule of law, and the Constitution itself have always been pieties used when the aim is something else, notably her raw grip on power.

Which leaves her and her Pecksniffian Democrats pretty easy pickings on the hypocrisy front, and my old former Investor's Business Daily editorial colleague, Tom McArdle, now writing for Issues & Insights, has done a stellar job of comparing Pelosi's Democrats then, and Pelosi's Democrats now, on the Democrat pieties over impeachment.

Let's just say, there are some discrepancies. He writes:

More than 20 years ago, when President Bill Clinton was being impeached for lying to a grand jury – then as now a documented fact that no one can credibly dispute – some Democrats who today want to impeach and have the Senate remove President Donald Trump from office ASAP, were whistling a very different tune. Back then they strongly argued: There was no bipartisan consensus. An impeachment would be traumatic for the country and distract Congress from solving major domestic and foreign policy problems. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi: “We are here today because the Republicans in the House are paralyzed with hatred of President Clinton. And until the Republicans free themselves of this hatred, our country will suffer.” Former Vice President Joe Biden (then a U.S. senator): “It would have been wrong for Richard Nixon to have been removed from office based upon a purely partisan vote. No president should be removed from office merely because one party enjoys a commanding lead in either house of the Congress … “It is our constitutional duty to give the president the benefit of the doubt on the facts …

It gets worse and worse, the further you read. Read the whole thing here.

Image credit: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0