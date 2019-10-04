Did Kurt Volker mop the floor with Adam Schiff's witch-hunt committee allegations?

The press is having a field day with some supposedly damning text messages surrounding the Trump administration's dealings with military aid to Ukraine and the need to get to the bottom of how the 2016 Russian collusion hoax happened.

Here's National Review's rundown:

The chairs of the House Committees released a document late Thursday night containing text messages that “reflect serious concerns raised by a State Department official about the detrimental effects of withholding crucial military assistance from Ukraine, and the importance of setting up a meeting between President Trump and the Ukrainian President without further delay.” The texts come after a closed-door briefing with former special representative to Ukraine negotiations Kurt Volker. The released texts, which include conversations between Volker, Gordon Sondland, the United States ambassador to the European Union, and Bill Taylor, the chargé d’affaires in Ukraine, imply that State Department officials were working at the behest of the White House to coordinate with Ukraine for the investigations mentioned by Trump in his July phone call with Volodymyr Zelensky.

Which is funny stuff, given that the House Intelligence Committee, led by Rep. Adam Schiff, didn't want to release the Volker testimony surrounding those texts.

Not the context, not the explanations of what was going on from now former U.S. special representative to Ukraine Kurt Volker.

Just the texts, see. Like the public would know everything that was going on with that selective information.

The testimony contextualizing it, as it turns out, according to Rep. Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican who was there, that was just a little too problematic for the Democrats.

According to Jordan, speaking on Sean Hannity's Fox News show, Volker apparently beat the crap out of the House Democrats and all their phony conclusions about the texts.

Here's a Fox News clip - unfortunately, it's not out on YouTube yet - of Jordan, telling Hannity that Volker actually surprised the House Democrats in that testimony. It's well worth a click to watch.

Based on what Jordan says, apparently there was a lot in there about how Democrats worked hand in hand with corrupt Ukrainian officials to Get Trump in 2016 and Democrats don't want that information out there.

The testimony also seemed to be completely devastating also to the Democrat claims that Trump withheld aid to Ukraine solely to force them to help his campaign defeat Joe Biden in 2020. "There was no quid pro quo," Jordan said.

"I hear on a scale of one to 10, this was a 12," Hannity told Jordan, saying that for Democrats, the whole thing "blew up in their faces."

Jordan agreed.

Which would explain why Democrats don't want to release the Volker testimony at all, it would make them look like boobs. But even as they yell about transparency and President Trump gives them some transparency, they don't practice it themselves, Jordan argued. They only want to release information they think will bring down Trump, a selective use of facts.

That's what's being withheld from the public as the press engages in a feeding frenzy to set the phony narrative about Trump withholding U.S. aid as something linked to taking down Joe Biden in the ongoing 2020 election.

Schiff is unlikely to do it if he's not pressured, but pressure should indeed be on Schiff to release that critical information.

Image credit: Fox News screen shot, via YouTube