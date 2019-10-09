Speaking of 'moral decay'...

Anti-Trump columnists, such as the Washington Post's Michael Gerson, sure have a lot to say about 'moral decay' in the era of President Trump, urging Americans to dump him, and who knows, maybe vote for a Democrat instead.

He's not the only one with this line of thinking, but what he came up this week with was a beaut:

If Republicans stay loyal to Trump, they’ll be implicated in the moral decay of our politics

It's utter nonsense. Here's some perspective for pompous asses of his ilk:

I believe moral decay can be defined as allowing defenseless babies to be killed at and after full term, disguising that brutality as "reproductive choice."

Moral decay is when journalists and other Democrats look the other way when people like Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton use their powerful government positions to enrich their families with huge financial windfalls, especially from other countries.

Moral decay is when the Obama administration, including its State department, Justice department and intelligence agencies use taxpayer dollars as they collude with the Democratic National Committee and Hillary, to protect Hillary from prosecution in order to elect her president.

Moral decay is when the media and other Democrats know that the DNC (and Hillary) paid a foreign national millions of dollars to procure a fake dossier to destroy their political opponent.

Moral decay is when people like now-former FBI director James Comey and his number-two, Andrew McCabe, lie to the FISA courts by using the fake dossier in order to spy on political opponents.

Moral decay is when supposed journalists don't give a damn about all the abuse of power by McCabe, Comey, Obama, and others and treat them as reliable news sources as they seek to destroy Trump on a daily basis.

Moral decay would be when almost all supposed journalists make up fake stories about Russian collusion or when newspapers like the Washington Post seek to destroy people like Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh with lurid but false stories, when there was no evidence to support the stories, just because they do not lie this person's potential rulings.

Moral decay would be when reporters look the other way when a president stops an investigation into drug-running by terrorists to appease tyrants who spread terrorism around the world, and who pledge 'Death to America' and 'Death to Israel.' How many people have died from drug overdoses and terrorism because the media and the Obama administration were more concerned about Obama's legacy than they were in enforcing the law and protecting the public from the drugs and violence?

Moral decay is when the media and other Democrats continually lie about what Trump said in Charlottesville to gin up racial hate and violence.

Moral decay is when the media encourages racial hate and violence and hate of cops with the false narrative of "hands up don't shoot." How many cops have been killed because the media participated in spreading these lies?

Moral decay is when the Washington Post and other media outlets seek to destroy white Christian boys by calling them racists for the sin of wearing MAGA hats. How many people are WaPlo and other journalists willing to destroy just because they don't like their free speech?

Moral decay is when the media looked the other way for decades and ignored all the women the Clintons physically and mentally abused. How many women and young girls were abused because Hollywood, journalists and other Democrats cared more about putting the Clintons in power getting any justice for the abused women?

Moral decay is when the media, in collusion with other Democrats, continues to use the racist term "white privilege" to gin up racial hate and violence.

Moral decay is when the media treats known liars like Adam Schiff, John Brennan, James Clapper, Susan Rice, Eric Holder and Hillary Clinton as reliable sources to lecture the public about the rule of law and the importance of telling the truth.

Moral decay is when journalists and other Democrats support policies that keep the poor, especially minorities, dependent on government instead of supporting policies like Trump's that have given all races the great opportunities they need to move up the economic ladder.

Society has gone to hell when a party believes women and girls are no longer entitled to privacy from people who have male body parts.

It is true moral decay when the media and other Democrats have never cared about the rule of law with Obama associates and yet lecture the rest of us.